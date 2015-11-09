Five questions with Tony Martin and Zdenek Stybar - Video

Image 1 of 5 Tony Martin and Zdenek Stybar take a selfie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Tony Martin and Zdenek Stybar examine their selfies (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Tony Martin meets the press at the press conference announcing Lidl as a team sponsor (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Tony Martin (Germany) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The on-the-bike exploits of Etixx-QuickStep's Tony Martin and Zdenek Stybar are well known - the German has three individual world championship titles in the time trial to his name plus the two team time trial victories Etixx-QuickStep achieved in addition to five Tour de France stage wins and a day in the maillot jaune, and two stages in the Vuelta a Espana,

Stybar has three world championship titles in cyclo-cross, a stage win in the Tour de France and Vuelta a Espana and the Strade Bianche victory on his palmares.

Cyclingnews caught up with the pair at their off-season team meeting to get a little more history of how they got started in cycling, what was their first bike like, and what happened in their first race.

