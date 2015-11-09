Trending

Five questions with Tony Martin and Zdenek Stybar - Video

Get to know two Etixx-QuickStep riders better

Tony Martin and Zdenek Stybar take a selfie

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tony Martin and Zdenek Stybar examine their selfies

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-Quickstep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tony Martin meets the press at the press conference announcing Lidl as a team sponsor

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tony Martin (Germany)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The on-the-bike exploits of Etixx-QuickStep's Tony Martin and Zdenek Stybar are well known - the German has three individual world championship titles in the time trial to his name plus the two team time trial victories Etixx-QuickStep achieved in addition to five Tour de France stage wins and a day in the maillot jaune, and two stages in the Vuelta a Espana,

Stybar has three world championship titles in cyclo-cross, a stage win in the Tour de France and Vuelta a Espana and the Strade Bianche victory on his palmares.

Cyclingnews caught up with the pair at their off-season team meeting to get a little more history of how they got started in cycling, what was their first bike like, and what happened in their first race.

Watch the video below to find out more and don't forget to subscribe to the Cyclingnews YouTube channel today.