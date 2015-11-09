Five questions with Tony Martin and Zdenek Stybar - Video
Get to know two Etixx-QuickStep riders better
The on-the-bike exploits of Etixx-QuickStep's Tony Martin and Zdenek Stybar are well known - the German has three individual world championship titles in the time trial to his name plus the two team time trial victories Etixx-QuickStep achieved in addition to five Tour de France stage wins and a day in the maillot jaune, and two stages in the Vuelta a Espana,
Related Articles
Stybar has three world championship titles in cyclo-cross, a stage win in the Tour de France and Vuelta a Espana and the Strade Bianche victory on his palmares.
Cyclingnews caught up with the pair at their off-season team meeting to get a little more history of how they got started in cycling, what was their first bike like, and what happened in their first race.
Watch the video below to find out more and don't forget to subscribe to the Cyclingnews YouTube channel today.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy