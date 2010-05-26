First round of iXS European Downhill Cup heads to Innerleithen

Image 1 of 2 Joe Barnes tests out the downhill course for the European iXS Downhill in Innerleithen (Image credit: Ian Maclennan) Image 2 of 2 In Innerleithen, Joe Barnes pre-rides the downhill course for the European iXS Downhill opener. (Image credit: Ian Maclennan)

Innerleithen has been the scene of triumph and the scene of disaster. Over the years, it has also been the scene of dust, mud, and ice as well as an array of tracks. This weekend, May 28-30, it will host the opening round of of the iXS European Downhill Cup series in the Traquair Forest.





"My overall impression is something slightly different to normal Inners' tight tech. This is more open, fast and very rough, down the fall line crossing the natural bumps in the hill side and linked together by existing classic tracks."

"It might be faster but it's still as loose and fresh as ever making for some interesting racing," he said.

A talented field is expected for the weekend of gravity racing including Dan Stanbridge and Ben Reid (Dirt Norco); Nathan Rankin, Wym Masters, Shaun O'Connor and Edo Franco (Kenda Playbiker); Sabrinna Jonnier and Cameron Cole (Maxxis - Rocky Mountain); Joe Barnes, Ben Cathro (MTB.tv); Nick Beer, Fabien Pedemanaud, Aari Barrett, Freddi Hunziker, Emile Siegenthaler, Floriane Pugin (Scott 11) and Lars Peyer, Laurie Dinham (Suspension Centre).

Seeding will happen Saturday, May 29 with finals on Sunday, May 30.