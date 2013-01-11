Fire at the Amsterdam Velodrome
No injuries reported, damage unknown
There was a “major fire” at the Amsterdam Velodrome Friday morning, the second fire within two months. No one was injured, according to the Dutch media.
The fire broke out at 9:00 under the stands, and was under control again within an hour. There was no immediate word as to the cause of the fire or the amount of damage done.
On December 7 there was another fire in the Velodrome, in the pipes of the heating system.
The Velodrome, one of only three in the Netherlands, is the site of the Amsterdam Six Day race. That race was won most recently by Pim Ligthart and Michael Mørkøv, in October 2011.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy