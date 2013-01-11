Each six day has its own bell (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

There was a “major fire” at the Amsterdam Velodrome Friday morning, the second fire within two months. No one was injured, according to the Dutch media.

The fire broke out at 9:00 under the stands, and was under control again within an hour. There was no immediate word as to the cause of the fire or the amount of damage done.

On December 7 there was another fire in the Velodrome, in the pipes of the heating system.

The Velodrome, one of only three in the Netherlands, is the site of the Amsterdam Six Day race. That race was won most recently by Pim Ligthart and Michael Mørkøv, in October 2011.