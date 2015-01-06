FDJ confirm Tour Down Under squad

Image 1 of 4 Finnish road champ Jussi Veikkanen (FDJ) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 Lorenzo Manzin in the 2015 FDJ team kit (Image credit: Equipe Cycliste FDJ) Image 3 of 4 Olivier Le Gac in the 2015 FDJ team kit (Image credit: Equipe Cycliste FDJ) Image 4 of 4 Arnold Jeannesson (FDJ) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

FDJ.fr have announced a seven rider team that combines experience and youth for the 2015 Tour Down Under. Finnish road race champion Jussi Veikkanen, who has twice placed in the top-ten at the race, will look to impress on the overall classification at the first WorldTour event of the season.

"FDJ.fr always brings a competitive team to the Santos Tour Down Under and this year is no different. Having finished tenth at the 2013 Tour Down Under, Veikkanen may well be a strong contender for the Ochre Jersey in 2015, making him a rider to watch," said race director Mike Turtur.

Having joined the team as stagiaires in 2014, Olivier Le Gac and Lorenzo Manzin make their 2015 debuts with the team. Le Gac, a former junior world champion made, his WorldTour debut at the Tour of Beijing in October. Arnold Jeannesson will also make his debut at the race.

Sébastien Chavanel returns to the Australian race for the first time since 2006 and only the second time in his career. On his only appearance at the race, the 31-year-old placed 11th overall. Jérémy Roy and Cédric Pineau complete the team roster.

In its nine previous appearances, FDJ have won the team classification on two occasions and taken home the most aggressive rider and best young rider classification awards.

FDJ.fr for the 2015 Tour Down Under: Jérémy Roy, Arnold Jeannesson, Olivier Le Gac, Lorrenzo Manzin, Cédric Pineau, Sébastien Chavanel and Jussi Veikkanen.