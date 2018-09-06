Fabio Aru experiencing 'complicated days' in Vuelta a Espana
2015 champion loses 41 seconds to other favourites on stage 11
Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates) is putting a brave face on his Vuelta a España performance this year, but the 2015 winner admits that he is not feeling on top of his game.
