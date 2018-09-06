Trending

Fabio Aru experiencing 'complicated days' in Vuelta a Espana

2015 champion loses 41 seconds to other favourites on stage 11

Image 1 of 5

Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates) abandoned the Giro d'Italia on stage 19

Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates) abandoned the Giro d'Italia on stage 19
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 5

Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates) finishes stage 15 at the Giro d'Italia

Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates) finishes stage 15 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 5

Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates) rolls through the finish line, cold and wet, after stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia

Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates) rolls through the finish line, cold and wet, after stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 5

Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates) climbs into the team bus after a bad day

Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates) climbs into the team bus after a bad day
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 5

Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates)

Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates) is putting a brave face on his Vuelta a España performance this year, but the 2015 winner admits that he is not feeling on top of his game.

