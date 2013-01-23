Ex-pro arrested in dope ring sting in Spain

Monies allegedly received by Fuentes and his co-workers, plus some of the costs incurred by the network. (Image credit: Interviú)

Police in the Spanish city of Murcia have broken up a doping ring that had been both producing and distributing products including plasma, clenbuterol, testosterone and anabolic steroids. Among the four people arrested by police following a year-long investigation was former pro rider José Luis Martínez.





Back in 2006, Martínez put out a press release insisting that during his three years with Comunitat Valenciana he had had no relationship with Eufemiano Fuentes, the doctor at the centre of the Puerto investigation. El País points out, however, that his name features on a list found among Fuentes’ papers that laid out plans for transfusions to be carried out on 11 riders who had been pre-selected for the 2005 Vuelta. In the end, Martínez was not selected to ride.

Since leaving professional cycling, Martínez has studied nutrition and nursing. According to El País, he has provided former pro colleagues with advice on nutrition.

