Evenepoel to make gravel racing debut at Belgian Waffle Ride in Kansas
Organisers announce Evenepoel and Cattaneo for October 31 event
Organisers of the Belgian Waffle Ride gravel race series have announced that Deceueninck-QuickStep duo Remco Evenepoel and Mattia Cattaneo will be taking part in the Kansas event on October 31.
The race will be the first time either rider has tasted the world of gravel, a fast-growing discipline of cycling in recent years. The Kansas event is the fourth Belgian Waffle Ride of the year following races in San Diego, North Carolina, and Utah.
Evenepoel and Cattaneo will be among the riders tackling the 178-kilometre (111-mile) course, which features 2,438 metres of elevation gain.
Katerina Nash and ex-road pros Peter Stetina and Ian Boswell have won previous events this year, while Tiffany Cromwell and Ted King are among the other well-known names to have taken part in Belgian Waffle Rides in 2021.
Evenepoel's previous outing on gravel roads came on a road bike back at the Giro d'Italia in May. The 21-year-old, who was racing his 11th day since returning after his 2020 Il Lombardia crash, struggled on the strade bianche stage to Montalcino, losing over two minutes to his main GC rivals.
His and Cattaneo's decision to take on the gravel race is the latest move from road pros towards the gravel scene. Last week, the pro-only Serenissima Gravel event was held in northern Italy, with Alexey Lutsenko (Astana-Premier Tech) taking a solo victory, beating Riccardo Minali (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) and Nathan Haas (Cofidis) in a 134-kilometre race.
Elsewhere, EF Education-Nippo pair Lachlan Morton and Alex Howes often take part in gravel races as part of the team's 'alternative calendar', while several riders – including Stetina, Laurens ten Dam, and the retiring Kiel Reijnen – have made the switch to gravel after stopping their road careers.
The 'Hell of the Mid-West' Belgian Waffle Ride in Lawrence, Kansas runs from Friday, October 29 to Sunday, October 31, with the main race kicking off early on Sunday morning.
Daniel Ostanek has been a staff writer at Cyclingnews since August 2019
Daniel has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, and has interviewed a number of the sport's biggest stars, including Egan Bernal, Wout van Aert, Remco Evenepoel, Mark Cavendish, and Anna van der Breggen. Daniel rides a 2002 Landbouwkrediet Colnago C40 and his favourite races are Tro-Bro Léon, Strade Bianche, and the Vuelta a España.
