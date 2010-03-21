Evans collects Mendrisio d'Oro in Switzerland
Australian joins roll-call of current and former cycling champions
Reigning World Champion Cadel Evans was officially presented with the 2009 Mendrisio d'Oro by the Velo Club Mendrisio in Switzerland last week.
The BMC rider joined an impressive list of riders to receive the annual award. Past recipients include Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault, Miguel Indurain and Lance Armstrong. As a resident of Mendrisio during the racing season, Evans was also afforded the unique privilege of receiving the award from his local mayor.
"Winning the Mendrisio d'Oro is a great honour for any cyclist, just look at the list of past winners," Evans said.
"For me personally, to be presented such an internationally-recognised award by the mayor of my local town is an even greater honour."
Mendrisio was the site of Evans' World Championship victory last September, when he staged a late-race attack to claim his, and Australia's, first elite road race world title.
Evans succeeded Swiss Fabian Cancellara, who won the award on two occasions, in 2006 and 2008.
|2009
|Cadel Evans
|2008
|Fabian Cancellara
|2007
|Paolo Bettini
|2006
|Fabian Cancellara
|2005
|Tom Boonen
|2004
|Oscar Freire
|2003
|Paolo Bettini
|2002
|Mario Cipollini
|2001
|Erik Zabel
|2000
|Francesco Casagrande
|1999
|Lance Armstrong
|1998
|Marco Pantani
|1997
|Alex Zulle
|1996
|Johann Museeuw
|1995
|Laurent Jalabert
|1994
|Tony Rominger
|1993
|Pascal Richard
|1992
|Miguel Indurain
|1991
|Claudio Chiappucci
|1990
|Gianni Bugno
|1989
|Tony Rominger
|1988
|Charly Mottet
|1987
|Stephen Roche
|1986
|Greg Lemond
|1985
|Urs Freuler
|1984
|Sean Kelly
|1983
|Francesco Moser
|1982
|Giuseppe Saronni
|1981
|Ciclismo Svizzero
|1980
|Bernard Hinault
|1979
|Bernard Hinault
|1978
|Francesco Moser
|1977
|Michel Pollentier
|1976
|Freddy Maertens
|1975
|Roger De Vlaeminck
|1974
|Raymond Poulidor
|1973
|Felice Gimondi
|1972
|Eddy Merckx
