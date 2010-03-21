Trending

Evans collects Mendrisio d'Oro in Switzerland

Australian joins roll-call of current and former cycling champions

Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Reigning World Champion Cadel Evans was officially presented with the 2009 Mendrisio d'Oro by the Velo Club Mendrisio in Switzerland last week.

The BMC rider joined an impressive list of riders to receive the annual award. Past recipients include Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault, Miguel Indurain and Lance Armstrong. As a resident of Mendrisio during the racing season, Evans was also afforded the unique privilege of receiving the award from his local mayor.

"Winning the Mendrisio d'Oro is a great honour for any cyclist, just look at the list of past winners," Evans said.

"For me personally, to be presented such an internationally-recognised award by the mayor of my local town is an even greater honour."

Mendrisio was the site of Evans' World Championship victory last September, when he staged a late-race attack to claim his, and Australia's, first elite road race world title.

Evans succeeded Swiss Fabian Cancellara, who won the award on two occasions, in 2006 and 2008.
 

Winners of the Mendrisio d'Oro
2009Cadel Evans
2008Fabian Cancellara
2007Paolo Bettini
2006Fabian Cancellara
2005Tom Boonen
2004Oscar Freire
2003Paolo Bettini
2002Mario Cipollini
2001Erik Zabel
2000Francesco Casagrande
1999Lance Armstrong
1998Marco Pantani
1997Alex Zulle
1996Johann Museeuw
1995Laurent Jalabert
1994Tony Rominger
1993Pascal Richard
1992Miguel Indurain
1991Claudio Chiappucci
1990Gianni Bugno
1989Tony Rominger
1988Charly Mottet
1987Stephen Roche
1986Greg Lemond
1985Urs Freuler
1984Sean Kelly
1983Francesco Moser
1982Giuseppe Saronni
1981Ciclismo Svizzero
1980Bernard Hinault
1979Bernard Hinault
1978Francesco Moser
1977Michel Pollentier
1976Freddy Maertens
1975Roger De Vlaeminck
1974Raymond Poulidor
1973Felice Gimondi
1972Eddy Merckx