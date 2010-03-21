Evans collects Mendrisio d'Oro in Switzerland

Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Reigning World Champion Cadel Evans was officially presented with the 2009 Mendrisio d'Oro by the Velo Club Mendrisio in Switzerland last week.

The BMC rider joined an impressive list of riders to receive the annual award. Past recipients include Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault, Miguel Indurain and Lance Armstrong. As a resident of Mendrisio during the racing season, Evans was also afforded the unique privilege of receiving the award from his local mayor.

"Winning the Mendrisio d'Oro is a great honour for any cyclist, just look at the list of past winners," Evans said.

"For me personally, to be presented such an internationally-recognised award by the mayor of my local town is an even greater honour."

Mendrisio was the site of Evans' World Championship victory last September, when he staged a late-race attack to claim his, and Australia's, first elite road race world title.

Evans succeeded Swiss Fabian Cancellara, who won the award on two occasions, in 2006 and 2008.

