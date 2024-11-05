€50 million in six years and a €200 million buyout clause – Tadej Pogačar's new contract revealed

'The Tour will be central to my season in 2025' – Slovenian outlines new season goals

Tadej Pogačar won Il Lombardia 2024 in the rainbow jersey
Tadej Pogačar will earn €50 million in the next six years, making him by far the highest-paid rider in professional cycling, with a €200 million buyout clause making it impossible for rival teams to entice him away from UAE Team Emirates

La Gazzetta dello Sport revealed details of Pogačar's new contract on Tuesday and Cyclingnews understands the eventual salary could be even higher, thanks to bonuses and other aspects of the deal.    

