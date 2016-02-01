Electromagnetic wheels are the new frontier of mechanical doping, claims Gazzetta dello Sport
Source describes motors as the poor man’s doping
Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport has described a motor hidden in the seat tube and bottom bracket as ‘old doping’ suggesting that special wheels, able to produce 20-60 watts via electromagnetics and costing 200,000 Euro, are the most sophisticated form of mechanical doping currently in use in cycling.
The UCI confirmed during the cyclo-cross World Championships in Zolder this weekend that they had discovered the first ever case of ‘technological fraud’. The 19-year-old Belgian Femke Van den Driessche claimed that the bike belonged to a friend and had been mistakenly prepared, and taken to the race pits by her mechanic.
