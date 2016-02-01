Trending

Electromagnetic wheels are the new frontier of mechanical doping, claims Gazzetta dello Sport

Source describes motors as the poor man’s doping

Gazzetta dello Sport's graphic demonstrating how electromagnetic wheels work

Gazzetta dello Sport's graphic demonstrating how electromagnetic wheels work
(Image credit: Gazzetta dello Sport)
Femke van den Driessche (Belgium)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport has described a motor hidden in the seat tube and bottom bracket as ‘old doping’ suggesting that special wheels, able to produce 20-60 watts via electromagnetics and costing 200,000 Euro, are the most sophisticated form of mechanical doping currently in use in cycling.

The UCI confirmed during the cyclo-cross World Championships in Zolder this weekend that they had discovered the first ever case of ‘technological fraud’. The 19-year-old Belgian Femke Van den Driessche claimed that the bike belonged to a friend and had been mistakenly prepared, and taken to the race pits by her mechanic.

Electromagnetic wheels

 