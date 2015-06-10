Ekimov offers Rodriguez new contract but Katusha future still unclear

Image 1 of 6 Team manager Viatcheslav Ekimov on stage with his team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 6 Katusha go one-two with Alex Kristoff and Marco Haller on stage 1 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 6 Joaquim Rodríguez leads Katusha at the Dauphiné (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 6 Team Katusha during stage 19 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 6 Team Katusha in action during the Dauphine's team time trial. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 6 of 6 Katusha team boss Viatcheslav Ekimov after the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

They are enjoying arguably their best-ever season but Katusha team boss Viatcheslav Ekimov has little time to bask in any glory as he attempts to secure the long-term future of the team.

The Russian outfit’s WorldTour licence expires at the end of this season and although they have signed Classics hitman Alexander Kristoff for a further two seasons, Ekimov has at least 10 riders, including Joaquim Rodriguez, out of contract at the end of the year. To add to Ekimov’s in-tray he must also secure a confirmed sponsorship from Katusha for next year.

"This year we started a new procedure with the licence so we have no problem with sponsor commitments and we have a bright future," Ekimov optimistically told Cyclingnews at the Critérium du Dauphiné.





"Balancing that can be challenging but I think it’s logical, at least in our team. The support group for each rider can help both our leaders."