Ekimov offers Rodriguez new contract but Katusha future still unclear
Russian team with at least 10 riders out of contract next year
They are enjoying arguably their best-ever season but Katusha team boss Viatcheslav Ekimov has little time to bask in any glory as he attempts to secure the long-term future of the team.
Related Articles
The Russian outfit’s WorldTour licence expires at the end of this season and although they have signed Classics hitman Alexander Kristoff for a further two seasons, Ekimov has at least 10 riders, including Joaquim Rodriguez, out of contract at the end of the year. To add to Ekimov’s in-tray he must also secure a confirmed sponsorship from Katusha for next year.
"This year we started a new procedure with the licence so we have no problem with sponsor commitments and we have a bright future," Ekimov optimistically told Cyclingnews at the Critérium du Dauphiné.
"Balancing that can be challenging but I think it’s logical, at least in our team. The support group for each rider can help both our leaders."
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy