Ekimov in the running for president of Russian Cycling Federation

Image 1 of 4 Team Manager Viatcheslav Ekimov on stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 Igor Makarov, Maurizio Fondriest and Viatcheslav Ekimov pose for a photo (Image credit: TDW) Image 3 of 4 The 2004 Olympic Games time trial podium (L-R): Viatcheslav Ekimov (Russia), silver; Tyler Hamilton (USA), gold; Bobby Julich (USA), bronze (Image credit: AFP) Image 4 of 4 Slava Ekimov ready for a big day at the wheel (Image credit: Luc Claessen)

The Russian Cycling Federation announced on its website that Viacheslav Ekimov is one of two candidates running to replace Igor Makarov as president of the organisation.

Makarov, who owns the Katusha team, is stepping down from the post in which he has served since 2010.

Ekimov recently stepped down as general manager of Katusha and was replaced by senior directeur sportif José Azevedo, who like Ekimov, raced with Lance Armstrong at the Discovery Channel team. Ekimov help secure sponsor from Alpecin for 2017 as the Katusha team works to become more international and less dependent on funding from Makarov.

As a professional, Ekimov took stage wins in the Tour de France and Vuelta a Espana, as well as collecting multiple Olympic gold medals on the track. The regional federation for St. Petersburg has nominated him for the presidential position.

Ekimov seems favourite for the role of president, with only Moscow-based business man Alexandre Vinokourov the other candidate. Despite the same name, this is not Alexandre Vinokourov, the manager of the Astana team.

Elections for the post will be held on December 14, 2016, according to the Federation website.