Egan Bernal's agent denies he is unhappy at Ineos Grenadiers

Egan Bernal’s agent has denied reports that his star rider is unhappy at Ineos Grenadiers and that the Colombian will run down his long-term contract before signing for Israel Start-Up Nation.

Bernal, 24, signed for Ineos – then known as Team Sky – in 2018 and has since won the Tour de France and the Giro d’Italia. In 2020, he suffered with a serious back injury that scuppered his Tour de France defence but he returned to winning ways at the Giro this year.

He later contracted Covid-19 and could only manage sixth overall at the Vuelta a España as Primož Roglič claimed his third straight title.

During the weekend, Colombian newspaper El Tiempo ran a story based off quotes from Italian journalist Beppe Conti, who claimed that the Colombian had 'blank' relationships with his teammates on the British team and that he would see out his contract at Ineos before leaving for Israel Start-Up Nation at the end of 2023.

The story went on to add that, unusually, Chris Froome would need to give his blessing for the signing. Israel Start-Up Nation insist they have had no contact with Bernal.

Cyclingnews contacted Bernal's long-term agent Giuseppe Acquadro on Monday. He initially joked that he was currently in Israel before firmly denying that his rider was unhappy at Ineos. He added that Bernal would return to the Tour de France in 2022 with the aim of taking on Roglič and two-time winner Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates).

"There’s nothing true about this story," Acquadro told Cyclingnews.

"Egan has a two-year deal with Ineos Grenadiers and he’s happy at the team. He is already focusing on the Tour de France next year and I don’t know where this story is from.

"In two years, I don’t know because it’s a long time and I can’t tell the future but he is very happy at the team," he added. "He’s happy with his team and his teammates. He already has a very good rapport with Adam Yates at the Vuelta. He’s been there three or four years already and he’s settled. He’s happy."