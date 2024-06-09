Egan Bernal - ‘I still don't know if I’ll do the Tour de France’

By
published

Colombian returns to Tour de Suisse as last warm-up race before possible start in France

Egan Bernal
Egan Bernal

Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) has said he is still not totally certain if he will do the Tour de France this summer, but that if he does take part, he would like to see if an overall classification bid was possible.

The Colombian is currently down to take part in the Tour de Suisse, a race he won in 2019, the same year that he won the Tour de France. He previously raced in the Tour de Romandie, prior to spending a month back home in South America.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.