Eastern States Cup downhill announced

A racer at the Eastern States Cup venue of Plattekille, New York (Image credit: Matt DeLorme)

The Eastern States Cup is heading into its second year with four new venues. The 2011 USA Cycling Regional Championship Downhill Mountain Bike Race Series will kick off in early June.

Pat's Peak, New Hampshire; Attitash, New Hampshire; Killington, Vermont; and Whiteface, New York join existing venues Plattekill, New York and Mount Snow, Vermont.

Within the Eastern States Cup, three separate state championships will be contested. Plattekill and Whiteface will host four races for the New York State Championship. Mount Snow and Killington will host four races for the Vermont State Championship while Pat's Peak and Attitash will decide the New Hampshire State Championship with two races over two weeks.

The Eastern States Cup will support junior racers by offering a $600 bonus to be split between the top three category 1 under 18 male racers. Elite men and women will split up to $1,200 per race and $1,600 for the final standings.

2011 Eastern States Cup Downhill Race Dates

June 4-5: Round 1 - Mountain Snow, Vermont - Vermont Championship #1

June 11-12: Round 2 - Pats Peak. New Hampshire - New Hampshire Championship #1

June 18-19: Round 3 - Attitash, New Hampshire - New Hampshire Championship Finals

July 2-3: Round 4 - Plattekill. New York - New York Championship #1

July 16-17: Round 5 - Mt. Snow. Vermont - Vermont Championship #2

July 23-24: Round 6 - Plattekill. New York - New York Championship #2

July 30-31: Round 7 - Killington Vermont - Vermont Championship #3

August 20-21: Round 8 - Mt Snow. Vermont - Vermont Championship finals

September 3-4: Round 9 - Plattekill. New York - New York Championship #3

September 10-11: Round 10 - Whiteface, New York - New York Championship Finals

October 9-10: Finals - Plattekill, New York