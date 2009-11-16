Dutch Food Valley Classic moved to August

The 2009 Dutch Food Classic Podium: Graeme Brown (2nd, Rabobank), Kenny van Hummel (1st, Skil-Shimano) and Steven De Jongh (3rd, Quick Step) (Image credit: Bert Geerts)

The organisers of the Dutch Food Valley Classic have confirmed that the race has moved from May to August for 2010 in order to attract a higher quality field for the International Cycling Union (UCI) 1.HC ranked event.

Formerly known as the Veenendaal-Veenendaal, race organisers told Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf that the date change was part of an effort to attract more top-level teams.

"We strived for years to attract a field of at least ten ProTour teams, but usually we have six or seven scratched from the event," said organiser Job van Schuppen. "If another date is needed to achieve our goal, then that's what we have to do."

The 2009 edition of the Dutch Food Valley Classic was won by Skil-Shimano's Kenny van Hummel, ahead of Rabobank's Graeme Brown. Brown's squad was joined by three other ProTour teams in the race line-up: Quick Step, Milram, Silence-Lotto.

Follow Cyclingnews on Twitter for the very latest coverage of events taking place in the cycling world - twitter.com/cyclingnewsfeed

