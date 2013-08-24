Driscoll switches to Raleigh-Clement for 'cross season

Image 1 of 2 Jamey Driscoll will ride with Raleigh-Clement in the 2013-2014 'cross season (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 2 of 2 Jamey Driscoll will ride the cyclo-cross season with Raleigh-Clement (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)

The Raleigh-Clement Cyclo-cross Team announced the signing of Jamey Driscoll for its 2013-2014 cyclo-cross campaign. The 26-year-old comes to the budding squad from the Cannondale-Cylocrossworld team, joining existing members Ben Berden, Allen Krughoff, Craig Etheridge, and Caroline Mani.

"I'm really happy to join the team," Driscoll said. "Raleigh-Clement has turned a lot of heads since getting started last year, and I'm excited to help them shake up the sport a little bit. I'm looking forward to riding with Ben Berden at the front end of the race."

Driscoll, a winner of the 2009 Cross Vegas and perennial contender nationally and internationally, is a strong addition to the second-year team.

"We are thrilled to have Jamey on board," Clement general manager Donn Kellogg said. "He's a complete rider who'll really strengthen our program. Jamey is in the front group of almost every cyclocross race he enters, and he'll play a huge role in team tactics as well as individual results."

Driscoll is currently racing the USA Pro Challenge with his road team Jamis-Hagens Berman, but thinks the stage racing he's done in the latter part of the road season will benefit his 'cross racing.

"The start of this cross season will be completely different for me as I'll have just completed two major stage races, Tour of Utah and the USA Pro Challenge. If it goes according to plan, I'll be going really good for 'cross. I appreciate the understanding by the team and sponsors of my road racing. We've got a schedule that allows me to take advantage of my current fitness, and then take a break and reset for Nationals which leads into the road season for next year.”