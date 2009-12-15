Domínguez return looking unlikely

Image 1 of 2 A motorcycle driver attends to Sergio Dominguez Munoz (Contentpolis-Ampo) (Image credit: Lavuelta.com) Image 2 of 2 Sergio Dominguez Munoz (Contentpolis-Ampo) after a crash. (Image credit: Lavuelta.com)

Three months after Sergio Domínguez Munoz left the La Paz Hospital in Madrid following his serious accident at this year's Vuelta a España, the promising young Contentpolis AMPO Murcia climber is keen to make a comeback to competition despite the grim prospects of doing so.

"It seems the medical prognosis for my rehabilitation is advanced, and this Friday I will undergo an MRI which will determine whether, as anticipated, I will remove the [neck] brace and properly start my rehabilitation," said Domínguez.

He crashed during the penultimate stage of the Vuelta a España from Avila to La Granja, lying motionless after colliding with rocks that ran alongside the road. There's a long way to go in his return to fitness, although Domínguez is confident he's past the worst of this health threat. That knowledge doesn't make his recovery any easier, however.

"I feared for my life, I thought that was it for me. But now what worries me most is that my career is in grave danger," said the 23-year-old.

It seems that the young rider with a football background - he played for Spanish third division team Yeclano CF - who captured the curiosity of the press has fallen into oblivion following his crash. He explained that this was confirmed by a lack of interest from the cycling community, save for his Contentpolis AMPO Murcia team, which itself is struggling for survival following the departure of sponsor AMPO.

"Nobody has called me to inquire ahead of next season, except the people on my team, which gives me some hope, but the prospects are not optimistic. It is a great pity that such a great project, with so many people involved, is terminated," he said.