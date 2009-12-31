DJs Produce-Rocket Sports Racing Team announces 2010 squad

Image 1 of 3 Team Captain, Jon Christensen at the 2009 USA Cycling Road National Championships (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 2 of 3 Rocket Sports Racing Team Photo from a recent training camp. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 3 of 3 Team Captain, Sophia Fuller with her 2009 California State Champion Jersey (Image credit: Daniel Simms)

The DJs Produce-Rocket Sports Racing Team, a junior development racing team based in Northern California, supported by Rocket Sports Foundation, Inc., has finalized its team roster for the 2010 season.

California State Champions, Ryan Messersmith, Jon Christensen, and Sophia Fuller will co-captain the team which includes returning riders like California State Road Champion Robbie Farrens, Robert Terra, Stuart Fuller, Benjamin McDonald, Connor Phillips, Katelyn Messersmith, Abba Christensen, Bowen Terra, Stefan Fuller, and Jackson McDonald. Benjamin Binder is new to the team.

In 2009, along with winning five California state championships titles, Rocket Sports Racing scored age group wins at the Cats Hill Criterium, the Cherry Pie Criterium, the Panoche Valley Road Race, the Davis Criterium, the Sacramento Cyclo-Cross Series, and four top 10 placing at USA Cycling's Junior Road National Championships.

The squad will be coached by the long time USA Cycling juniors coach, Robert Fuller, and Tom Fahey, a multi-time national track champion.

The team's title sponsor is DJs Produce, an organic produce company based from California's San Joaquin Valley. To follow the team, check out its blog at http://rocketsportsfoundation.blogspot.com.