Dimension Data raffle signed gear for Qhubeka charity - News Shorts

Image 1 of 5 Dimension Data riders sign the Qhubeka Buffalo Bike for the raffle (Image credit: Courtesy of Dimension Data) Image 2 of 5 You have a chance to win Ben Bostrom's one-of-a-kind Dave Mirra tribute bike (Image credit: Specialized) Image 3 of 5 Some of the jerseys and gear up for grabs in the Dimension Data raffle (Image credit: Courtesy of Dimension Data) Image 4 of 5 That's ten gold medals between Jason Kenny and Laura Trott now Image 5 of 5 All smiles for Laura Trott as she celebrates her fourth career gold medal

Dimension Data raffle signed gear for Qhubeka charity

South African WorldTour team Dimension Data have gone into their closets to fill out the prize list for holiday team raffle to benefit the Qhubeka charity that lies at the heart of the team. Lucky fans who enter can win signed prizes from Steve Cummings, Ben King, Tyler Farrar and other 2017 team riders, and one lucky entrant will win a Qhubeka Buffalo Bike signed by the entire 2017 Team.

Qhubeka is an Nguni word that means "to carry on" or "to move forward." The Qhubeka organisation helps people move forward and progress by giving bicycles in return for work done to improve communities, the environment or academic results. More than 54,000 bikes have been distributed by Qhubeka since 2005.

To enter the raffle, go to bicycleschangelives.org and donate at least €, $, £ 10 before December 11 and you could win one of 28 signed items or the grand prize of a Qhubeka bike signed by the team.

Some of the items up fro grabs in the raffle include:

Qhubeka Buffalo Bike signed by our 2017 team

Steve Cummings Tour of Britain yellow jersey

Ben King's Tour of California yellow jersey

Omar Fraile's Vuelta a Espana king of the mountains jersey

Nic Dougall's Sidi shoes

Tyler Farrar's Oakley Jawbreakers

Scott Thwaites full Bora kit

Ben O'Connor's Australian national kit

Reinardt Janse van Rensburg RSA national kit

Natnael Berhane's aero road jersey

Johann van Zyl's Giro d'Italia skinsuit

National champion jerseys from Daniel Teklehaimanot, Edvald Boasson Hagen and Jaco Venter

Laura Kenny named Sunday Times 'Sportswoman of the Year'

The Sunday Times has named four-time Olympic gold medalist Laura Kenny as its 2016 Sportswoman of the Year. Kenny, who raced as Laura Trott until her marriage to fellow British Olympic gold medal track cyclist Jason Kenny in September, won two world championship titles and two gold medals at the Rio Olympics this year.

“It is great to see Laura’s fantastic achievements recognised in this way," British Cycling Head Coach Iain Dyer said in a statement sent to the press by British Cycling. "Her dedication, talent and ability to perform on the biggest stage have again been highlighted this year, and the fact that she is Britain’s most successful ever female Olympian at the age of just 24 is testament to that.





To win the prize, Kenny had to fend off competition from fellow Great Britain Cycling Team member Dame Sarah Storey, who finished second, as well as the likes of two-time Olympic gold medal taekwondo athlete Jade Jones and tennis player Johanna Konta.

The awards, now in their 29th year, recognise the contribution made to sport by elite performers, coaches, administrators and community volunteers. Kenny is the third cyclist to be given the accolade, following Victoria Pendleton and Nicole Cooke, in 2007 and 2008, respectively.

Win Ben Bostrom's Specialized custom gold Dave Mirra Legacy Bicycle

Specialized is teaming up with Ben Bostrom, Road 2 Recovery and SRAM to offer a chance to win Bostrom's one-of-a-kind gold Dave Mirra Legacy Bike that he used to finish the Ironman Triathlon in Kona, Hawaii. Proceeds from the raffle will go to a yet-to-be-determined CTE research centre in Mirra's name.

Bostrom is a former American professional motorcycle racer who won many AMA championships in multiple classes. Bostrom and Mirra became close friends through their shared fondness of triathlon and would often set joint goals together to motivate each other for training harder.

After winning the Race Across America on bicycles as part of a four-man team that included Dave Zabriske, Mirra and Bostrom decided they wanted to tackle the toughest triathlon in the world, the Ironman World Championships in Kona Hawaii. Both failed to qualify in 2015 and turned down spots that were offered because of their celebrity status.

Mirra died tragically in February 2016, the result of an apparent suicide bright on by brain disease, but Bostrom continued to pursue their Ironman goal, qualifying for the race in 2016 and finishing in 10 hours, 36 minutes.