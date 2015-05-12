Degenkolb returns to racing at Bayern Rundfahrt

Image 1 of 6 John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) can't believe he's just won Paris-Roubaix Image 2 of 6 John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) lifts the Paris-Roubaix winner's cobble (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 6 John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) beat Stybar and Van Avermaet (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 6 John Degenkolb with Giant-Alpecin teammate Roy Curvers after winning Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 6 John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) celebrates his big win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 6 John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) on a key cobbled section (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

John Degenkolb will make his first racing appearance since winning Paris-Roubaix last month at the Bayern Rundfahrt this week. Degenkolb took a break after his stunning spring campaign, which saw him become only the third rider ever to win both Milan-San Remo and Paris-Roubaix in the same season. He was due to return to racing at the Rund um den Finanzplatz Eschborn-Frankfurt, however the race was cancelled after it emerged that the race could be the target of a terror threat.

He will lead the Giant-Alpecin team at the German stage race, which begins this Wednesday. Degenkolb took victory at the Bayern Rundfahrt in his debut season but has only ridden the race once more since then. Joining Degenkolb at the race will be fellow German Johannes Frölinger, Tom Veelers, who is making a comeback to racing after a month out due to a knee injury, Ramon Sinkledam, Albert Timmer and cyclo-cross rider Lars van der Haar.

“Our primary chance for stage success will be with our sprinter John Degenkolb. It is clear that most of the teams will look to us to control the race. If this turns out to be too difficult, we may explore our opportunities with a breakaway,” said Giant-Alpecin coach Christian Guiberteau.

The Bayern Rundfahrt takes place over five days beginning with three hilly stages, followed by a time trial and ending with a sprint stage into Nuremberg. Geraint Thomas won his second overall title in 2014, beating Mathias Frank by 19 seconds.