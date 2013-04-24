Defending champ Kabush leads stellar line-up at Whiskey Off-Road
Record attendance expected among the pros
Looking at the start list, the Whiskey Off-Road is shaping up to be a sort of North American mountain bike championship. Record attendance in the Whiskey Off-Road elite field is drawing 51 women and 88 men to vie for a $40,000 elite cash purse in Prescott, Arizona on Sunday, April 28.
Returning champion Geoff Kabush (Scott/3Rox) is confirmed to start along with his teammates Derek Zandstra and Cameron Jette. Flanked with strength and strategy, and showing superb early season fitness last weekend at the Sea Otter Classic, Kabush is a strong candidate for the $6,500 first place payday among the men's field.
Kabush will face riders like Max Plaxton and Jeremiah Bishop (both Sho-Air/Cannondale), Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Trek), Adam Craig (Giant), Ben Sonntag (American Interbanc-Cannondale), Barry Wicks (Kona) and Todd Wells and Howard Grotts (both Specialized).
Unfortunately, Pua Mata (Team Sho-Air/Cannondale) will not be defending her 2011 and 2012 Whiskey victories as she continues to heal a broken leg. However, Team Luna Chix will be showing up with its strongest presence yet including Olympic bronze medalist Georgia Gould, Katerina Nash, Teal Stetson-Lee, Suzanne Snyder and Shonny Vandlandingham. Gould has previously finished second while Stetson-Lee was fifth last year.
Another woman to watch will be Lesley Paterson (Scott), the 2012 X-terra World Champion, who won the Bonelli Park Pro XCT earlier this season. Paterson will be among several women chasing after the $6,500 top women's prize, which is equal to the men's top payout.
Heather Irmiger (Trek), Amanda Carey (Stan's No Tubes), Kelli Emmett (Giant) and Chloe Woodruff and Judy Freeman (Crankbrothers) will also be on the start line.
"The quality of racers the Whiskey Off-Road is drawing to Prescott, Arizona is unparalleled in American mountain biking during recent years. We're very excited to host such an awesome dedicated group of racers," said Todd Sadow, President of Epic Rides.
"Plus, the opportunity to carry this momentum into the Inaugural Grand Junction Off-Road with $20,000 pro purse labor day weekend shows great promise for the North American Pro mountain biker in pursuit of venues able to service both exposure for their sponsors and financial requirements useful in making 'Professional Mountain Biker' a legitimate career path."
For a few weeks, the start list for the Whiskey 50 seemed like it might take a hit. After the UCI announced it would enforce its Rule 1.2.019 earlier this season, all UCI racers who entered the unsanctioned Whiskey Off-Road would have faced a possible fine and/or suspension. However, after the UCI agreed to suspend the enforcement of the rule through the end of 2013, many top mountain bikers went ahead with their original plans to compete in Arizona.
In its 10th year, the Whiskey Off-Road continues to grow at an exponential rate. The race now offers $40,000 in prize money, effectively doubling what was offered three years ago. Matching the purse, event attendance has doubled from 1,000 to 2,000 riders since 2010.
Pros will compete in a fat tire crit on Friday night and a 50-miler on Sunday while amateurs will race various distances on Saturday.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott Sports - 3Rox Racing
|2
|Kurt Refsnider (USA) Salsa Cycles
|3
|Ryan Ellis (USA)
|4
|Jason Hilimire (USA) Gear Movement
|5
|Stewart Gross (USA)
|6
|Cameron Chambers (USA) Tuff Shed - Orbea - Enve
|7
|Samuel Morrison (USA) The Gear Movement
|8
|Jonathan Davis (USA) Trek - Ergon - ProGold
|9
|Ted Willard (USA) G2 Bike - Bailey Bikes
|10
|David Ochs (USA) Griggs Orthopedics - Go to Guide
|11
|Keith Omundson (USA) Boulder Running Company
|12
|Trapper Steinle (USA)
|13
|Max Plaxton (Can) Sho-Air - Cannondale
|14
|Alex Ryan (USA) Mock Orange Bikes - Kona Bikes
|15
|Kalan Beisel (USA) Orbea - Tuff Shed
|16
|Alex Grant (USA) Sho-Air - Cannondale
|17
|Mimmo Futia (USA) Swiss American Bikes
|18
|Dana Weber (USA) Stage 21 - Cannondale - Cytomax
|19
|Frank Webber (USA) Orbea - Tuff Shed - Enve
|20
|Bryan Dillon (USA) Griggs Orthopedics - Stan’s NoTubes
|21
|Fernando Riveros Paez (Col) Bandwagon Racing - Rotor
|22
|Nick Gould (USA)
|23
|Shane Demars (USA) Pedal Pushers Cyclery
|24
|Brian Sells (USA) Trek - Honey Stinger - Ergon
|25
|John Nobil (USA) Bear Valley Bikes - Specialized
|26
|Chad Davis (USA) Scott Sports - Syncros
|27
|Adam Looney (USA) Eriksen - Honey Stinger
|28
|Doug Johnson (USA) Bandwagon Racing - Pranava Yoga Center
|29
|Scott Keller (USA) Form Cycles - Over the Edge Sports Sedona
|30
|Ethan Millstein (USA) Airpark Bikes - TRU Composites - Milly Inc.
|31
|Ryan Petry (USA) Tri Scottsdale - Tribe Multisport
|32
|Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA) Trek - Shimano - Oakley
|33
|Christopher Beardsley (USA) Club Pilates
|34
|Anthony Slowinski (USA) Bicycle Sport - Rooibee Red Tea
|35
|Chris Jackson (USA) Castex Rentals - Felt Bicycles
|36
|Carl Decker (USA) Giant Bicycles - SRAM - Schwalbe
|37
|Adam Craig (USA) Giant Bicycles - SRAM - Schwalbe
|38
|Sam Chovan (USA) Giant Bicycles - Pabst Brewing Company
|39
|Menso De Jong (USA) Clif Bar - SRAM - Stevens Bicycles
|40
|Elliot Reinecke (USA) Velo Hangar - Focus Bikes
|41
|David Graf (USA) American Interbanc - Cannondale
|42
|Tyler Coplea (USA) Orbea - Enve - Tuff Shed
|43
|Jeff Kerkove (USA) Ergon - Topeak - Canyon
|44
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
|45
|Payson Mcelveen (USA) Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
|46
|Marcus Hayward (USA) PH Structural - Bicycle Ranch -SRAM
|47
|Sean Babcock (USA) Kona Bikes - Sellwood Cycle - Giro
|48
|Sam Gross (USA) Nationwide Insurance - Flat Tire Bike Shop
|49
|Yuki Ikeda (Jpn) Topeak - Ergon - Canyon
|50
|Tj Woodruff (USA) Momentum Endurance - Arizona Cyclist
|51
|Ben Sonntag (USA) American Interbanc - Cannondale
|52
|Blake Harlan (USA) Jamis - Geax Tires - Stan’s NoTubes
|53
|Skyler Trujillo (USA) Jamis - Geax Tires - Stan’s NoTubes
|54
|Rotem Ishay (Isr) Jamis - Geax Tires - Stan’s NoTubes
|55
|Thomas Turner (USA) Jamis - Geax Tires - Stan’s NoTubes
|56
|Jason Sager (USA) Jamis - Geax Tires - Stan’s NoTubes
|57
|David Timmons (USA) Honey Stinger - NAU Cycling
|58
|Tom Obrien (USA) Nationwide Insurance - Scott Sports
|59
|Ryan Clark (USA) Audi - Felt - Oakley
|60
|Philip Tinstman (USA) MRI Endurance - Haro Bikes
|61
|Troy Wells (USA) Clif Bar - Stevens Bikes - SRAM
|62
|Brian Matter (USA) RACC - GearGrinder - Trek
|63
|Daniel Munoz (USA) G2 Altitude Training - Cyclery USA
|64
|Lance Runyon (USA) Jetset - Allstate - TROV
|65
|Jeremiah Bishop (USA) Sho-Air - Cannondale
|66
|Tinker Juarez (USA) Sho-Air - Cannondale
|67
|Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona Bikes
|68
|Brennan Wodtli (USA) All Access Staging&Productions
|69
|Ernie Watenpaugh (USA) Jack Daniel’s
|70
|Kris Sneddon (Can) Kona Bikes - SRAM - Maxxis
|71
|Cory Wallace (USA) Kona Bikes - SRAM - Maxxis
|72
|Derek Zandstra (Can) SCOTT Sports - Shimano
|73
|Cameron Jette (Can) SCOTT Sports - 3Rox Racing - Shimano
|74
|Barry Wicks (USA) Kona Bikes - SRAM - Easton Cycling
|75
|Derek Hermon (USA) Bear Valley Bikes - Specialized
|76
|Michael Hosey (USA)
|77
|Phil Grove (USA) Hammer Nutrition - My Tax Return
|78
|Todd Wells (USA) Specialized - Clif Bar - Oakley
|79
|Joel Titius (USA) So Cal Endurance - Ellsworth Bikes
|80
|John Sawasky (USA) Ride Dirt - ZMS - FBR
|81
|Jason Siegle (USA) SDG - Felt - iRT Wheels
|82
|Colin Cares (USA) Kenda Tires - Felt Bicycles
|83
|Sid Taberlay (Aus) Kenda Tires - Felt Bicycles
|84
|Logan Taylor (USA) American Interbanc - Cannondale
|85
|Matt Ewonus (Can) Balance Point Racing - Sunlife Financial
|86
|Howard Grotts (USA) Specialized Racing
|87
|Anthony Tintelnot (USA) Natural Dynamix - Bike Religion
|88
|Sean Leader (USA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Bar - Orbea - Shimano
|2
|Tracy Thelen (USA) Carmichael Training Systems
|3
|Elizabeth Sampey (USA)
|4
|Sarka Ruzickova (USA) Cannondale - Stan's NoTubes
|5
|Jari Kirkland (USA) Griggs Orthopaedics - Mavic
|6
|Deidre York (USA) The Gear Movement - CarboRocket
|7
|Andrea Wilson (USA) Niner Bikes - Outdoors Incorporated
|8
|Beth Ann Orton (USA) Sellwood Cycle Repair
|9
|Amy Beisel (USA)
|10
|Eszter Horanyi (USA) Griggs Orthopaedics - Waltworks
|11
|Suzanne Snyder (USA) Luna Bar - Orbea - Shimano
|12
|Kata Skaggs (USA) Adventure Bike Company - TriSports
|13
|Beth Utley (USA) GU Energy Labs - PASA - Heart Center
|14
|Jamie Busch (USA) Quadzilla Racing - Specialized
|15
|Kate Aardal Calgary, AB
|16
|Heather Irmiger (USA) Trek - Shimano - Oakley
|17
|Leah Mccabe (USA) GU Energy Labs - crankbrothers
|18
|Jaime Brede (USA) Honey Stinger - Bontrager
|19
|Jacquie Phelan (USA) Todd DeAngelis
|20
|Mical Dyck Victoria, BC Stan's NoTubes - Cannondale
|21
|Amanda Carey (USA) Stan's NoTubes - Kenda Tires
|22
|Blair Hurst (USA) Boulder Running Company
|23
|Kelli Emmett (USA) Giant Bicycles - SRAM - Schwalbe
|24
|Heidi Rentz (USA) Ibis - Hammer Nutrition
|25
|Erin Alders (USA) Liv Giant - Giant Bicycles
|26
|Alice Pennington (USA)
|27
|Karen Jarchow (USA) Santa Fe Brewing Co. - Pivot Cycles
|28
|Sarah Sturm (USA) Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
|29
|Judy Freeman (USA) crankbrothers - Scott Sports
|30
|Sonya Looney (USA) Ergon - Michael David Winery
|31
|Lauren Catlin (USA) Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
|32
|Jen Hanks (USA) Epic Brewing - MTBracenews.com
|33
|Lisa Uranga (USA) Comedy Defensive Driving
|34
|Chloe Woodruff (USA) crankbrothers - Scott Sports
|35
|Rebecca Gross (USA) Tough Girl - Scott Sports - Reynolds
|36
|Serena Gordon (USA) All Access Promotions
|37
|Amanda Sin (USA) Scott Sports - Shimano
|38
|Shannon Gibson (USA) Stan's NoTubes - Cannondale
|39
|Vicki Barclay (USA) Stan's NoTubes - Cannondale
|40
|Nina Baum (USA) Stan's NoTubes - Cannondale
|41
|Evelyn Dong (USA) White Pine Touring - Smith Optics
|42
|Lesley Paterson (USA) Scott Sports - 2XU - View Hotels
|43
|Bryna Blanchard (USA)
|44
|Shonny Vanlandingham (USA) Luna Bar - Clif Bar - Wahine Farms
|45
|Jane Rynbrandt (USA) Tough Girl - Shimano - Rudy Project
|46
|Erica Tingey (USA) Jamis Bicycles - Stan's NoTubes
|47
|Brianne Marshall (USA)
|48
|Teal Stetson-Lee (USA) Luna Bar - Orbea - Shimano
|49
|Vanessa Humic (USA) Stan's NoTubes - Kenda - Xpedo
|50
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Bar - Orbea - Shimano
|51
|Christine Jeffrey (USA) 2XU - Extreme Endurance - Zipfizz
