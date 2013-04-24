Defending champ Kabush leads stellar line-up at Whiskey Off-Road

Image 1 of 5 Geoff Kabush (Scott/3-Rox) is having an awesome opening weekend of racing, coming in 2nd today. (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com) Image 2 of 5 As always, Georgia Gould (Luna Chix) is pumped to be racing. (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com) Image 3 of 5 Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air/Cannondale) is having a great 2013 race season, leading the Pro XCT after three races (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com) Image 4 of 5 Chloe Woodruff (Crankbrothers) (Image credit: Anthony Smith) Image 5 of 5 Geoff Kabush (Scott/3-Rox) trailing Kohei Yamamoto (Specilized) early in the race (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)

Looking at the start list, the Whiskey Off-Road is shaping up to be a sort of North American mountain bike championship. Record attendance in the Whiskey Off-Road elite field is drawing 51 women and 88 men to vie for a $40,000 elite cash purse in Prescott, Arizona on Sunday, April 28.

Returning champion Geoff Kabush (Scott/3Rox) is confirmed to start along with his teammates Derek Zandstra and Cameron Jette. Flanked with strength and strategy, and showing superb early season fitness last weekend at the Sea Otter Classic, Kabush is a strong candidate for the $6,500 first place payday among the men's field.

Kabush will face riders like Max Plaxton and Jeremiah Bishop (both Sho-Air/Cannondale), Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Trek), Adam Craig (Giant), Ben Sonntag (American Interbanc-Cannondale), Barry Wicks (Kona) and Todd Wells and Howard Grotts (both Specialized).

Unfortunately, Pua Mata (Team Sho-Air/Cannondale) will not be defending her 2011 and 2012 Whiskey victories as she continues to heal a broken leg. However, Team Luna Chix will be showing up with its strongest presence yet including Olympic bronze medalist Georgia Gould, Katerina Nash, Teal Stetson-Lee, Suzanne Snyder and Shonny Vandlandingham. Gould has previously finished second while Stetson-Lee was fifth last year.

Another woman to watch will be Lesley Paterson (Scott), the 2012 X-terra World Champion, who won the Bonelli Park Pro XCT earlier this season. Paterson will be among several women chasing after the $6,500 top women's prize, which is equal to the men's top payout.

Heather Irmiger (Trek), Amanda Carey (Stan's No Tubes), Kelli Emmett (Giant) and Chloe Woodruff and Judy Freeman (Crankbrothers) will also be on the start line.

"The quality of racers the Whiskey Off-Road is drawing to Prescott, Arizona is unparalleled in American mountain biking during recent years. We're very excited to host such an awesome dedicated group of racers," said Todd Sadow, President of Epic Rides.

"Plus, the opportunity to carry this momentum into the Inaugural Grand Junction Off-Road with $20,000 pro purse labor day weekend shows great promise for the North American Pro mountain biker in pursuit of venues able to service both exposure for their sponsors and financial requirements useful in making 'Professional Mountain Biker' a legitimate career path."

For a few weeks, the start list for the Whiskey 50 seemed like it might take a hit. After the UCI announced it would enforce its Rule 1.2.019 earlier this season, all UCI racers who entered the unsanctioned Whiskey Off-Road would have faced a possible fine and/or suspension. However, after the UCI agreed to suspend the enforcement of the rule through the end of 2013, many top mountain bikers went ahead with their original plans to compete in Arizona.

In its 10th year, the Whiskey Off-Road continues to grow at an exponential rate. The race now offers $40,000 in prize money, effectively doubling what was offered three years ago. Matching the purse, event attendance has doubled from 1,000 to 2,000 riders since 2010.

Pros will compete in a fat tire crit on Friday night and a 50-miler on Sunday while amateurs will race various distances on Saturday.

Elite men start list # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott Sports - 3Rox Racing 2 Kurt Refsnider (USA) Salsa Cycles 3 Ryan Ellis (USA) 4 Jason Hilimire (USA) Gear Movement 5 Stewart Gross (USA) 6 Cameron Chambers (USA) Tuff Shed - Orbea - Enve 7 Samuel Morrison (USA) The Gear Movement 8 Jonathan Davis (USA) Trek - Ergon - ProGold 9 Ted Willard (USA) G2 Bike - Bailey Bikes 10 David Ochs (USA) Griggs Orthopedics - Go to Guide 11 Keith Omundson (USA) Boulder Running Company 12 Trapper Steinle (USA) 13 Max Plaxton (Can) Sho-Air - Cannondale 14 Alex Ryan (USA) Mock Orange Bikes - Kona Bikes 15 Kalan Beisel (USA) Orbea - Tuff Shed 16 Alex Grant (USA) Sho-Air - Cannondale 17 Mimmo Futia (USA) Swiss American Bikes 18 Dana Weber (USA) Stage 21 - Cannondale - Cytomax 19 Frank Webber (USA) Orbea - Tuff Shed - Enve 20 Bryan Dillon (USA) Griggs Orthopedics - Stan’s NoTubes 21 Fernando Riveros Paez (Col) Bandwagon Racing - Rotor 22 Nick Gould (USA) 23 Shane Demars (USA) Pedal Pushers Cyclery 24 Brian Sells (USA) Trek - Honey Stinger - Ergon 25 John Nobil (USA) Bear Valley Bikes - Specialized 26 Chad Davis (USA) Scott Sports - Syncros 27 Adam Looney (USA) Eriksen - Honey Stinger 28 Doug Johnson (USA) Bandwagon Racing - Pranava Yoga Center 29 Scott Keller (USA) Form Cycles - Over the Edge Sports Sedona 30 Ethan Millstein (USA) Airpark Bikes - TRU Composites - Milly Inc. 31 Ryan Petry (USA) Tri Scottsdale - Tribe Multisport 32 Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA) Trek - Shimano - Oakley 33 Christopher Beardsley (USA) Club Pilates 34 Anthony Slowinski (USA) Bicycle Sport - Rooibee Red Tea 35 Chris Jackson (USA) Castex Rentals - Felt Bicycles 36 Carl Decker (USA) Giant Bicycles - SRAM - Schwalbe 37 Adam Craig (USA) Giant Bicycles - SRAM - Schwalbe 38 Sam Chovan (USA) Giant Bicycles - Pabst Brewing Company 39 Menso De Jong (USA) Clif Bar - SRAM - Stevens Bicycles 40 Elliot Reinecke (USA) Velo Hangar - Focus Bikes 41 David Graf (USA) American Interbanc - Cannondale 42 Tyler Coplea (USA) Orbea - Enve - Tuff Shed 43 Jeff Kerkove (USA) Ergon - Topeak - Canyon 44 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory 45 Payson Mcelveen (USA) Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory 46 Marcus Hayward (USA) PH Structural - Bicycle Ranch -SRAM 47 Sean Babcock (USA) Kona Bikes - Sellwood Cycle - Giro 48 Sam Gross (USA) Nationwide Insurance - Flat Tire Bike Shop 49 Yuki Ikeda (Jpn) Topeak - Ergon - Canyon 50 Tj Woodruff (USA) Momentum Endurance - Arizona Cyclist 51 Ben Sonntag (USA) American Interbanc - Cannondale 52 Blake Harlan (USA) Jamis - Geax Tires - Stan’s NoTubes 53 Skyler Trujillo (USA) Jamis - Geax Tires - Stan’s NoTubes 54 Rotem Ishay (Isr) Jamis - Geax Tires - Stan’s NoTubes 55 Thomas Turner (USA) Jamis - Geax Tires - Stan’s NoTubes 56 Jason Sager (USA) Jamis - Geax Tires - Stan’s NoTubes 57 David Timmons (USA) Honey Stinger - NAU Cycling 58 Tom Obrien (USA) Nationwide Insurance - Scott Sports 59 Ryan Clark (USA) Audi - Felt - Oakley 60 Philip Tinstman (USA) MRI Endurance - Haro Bikes 61 Troy Wells (USA) Clif Bar - Stevens Bikes - SRAM 62 Brian Matter (USA) RACC - GearGrinder - Trek 63 Daniel Munoz (USA) G2 Altitude Training - Cyclery USA 64 Lance Runyon (USA) Jetset - Allstate - TROV 65 Jeremiah Bishop (USA) Sho-Air - Cannondale 66 Tinker Juarez (USA) Sho-Air - Cannondale 67 Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona Bikes 68 Brennan Wodtli (USA) All Access Staging&Productions 69 Ernie Watenpaugh (USA) Jack Daniel’s 70 Kris Sneddon (Can) Kona Bikes - SRAM - Maxxis 71 Cory Wallace (USA) Kona Bikes - SRAM - Maxxis 72 Derek Zandstra (Can) SCOTT Sports - Shimano 73 Cameron Jette (Can) SCOTT Sports - 3Rox Racing - Shimano 74 Barry Wicks (USA) Kona Bikes - SRAM - Easton Cycling 75 Derek Hermon (USA) Bear Valley Bikes - Specialized 76 Michael Hosey (USA) 77 Phil Grove (USA) Hammer Nutrition - My Tax Return 78 Todd Wells (USA) Specialized - Clif Bar - Oakley 79 Joel Titius (USA) So Cal Endurance - Ellsworth Bikes 80 John Sawasky (USA) Ride Dirt - ZMS - FBR 81 Jason Siegle (USA) SDG - Felt - iRT Wheels 82 Colin Cares (USA) Kenda Tires - Felt Bicycles 83 Sid Taberlay (Aus) Kenda Tires - Felt Bicycles 84 Logan Taylor (USA) American Interbanc - Cannondale 85 Matt Ewonus (Can) Balance Point Racing - Sunlife Financial 86 Howard Grotts (USA) Specialized Racing 87 Anthony Tintelnot (USA) Natural Dynamix - Bike Religion 88 Sean Leader (USA)