Davis looks towards the National titles

Bronze medalist Allan Davis (Australia) (Image credit: Sirotti)

Australian sprinter Allan Davis is looking forward to contesting the National Road Race on Sunday. The 30-year old is heading into the race refreshed and is hopeful of a worthy result over the 163km course.

"The form is coming along well," Davis told Cyclingnews. "This is the time of the year where I have done a lot of foundation work. After the Commonwealth Games last year I did a lot of work in the gym and tried some other sports like boxing to refresh myself ahead of the 2011 season."

Davis is happy with his preparation and confident he will have what it takes to achieve a high finish.

"Everything has gone to plan except for the floods in Bunderberg. That was out of my control and it's a tough time for everyone up there. I went well in the Jayco Bay Series which was probably the hardest series we have ever contested."

Davis knows it's going to be tough to claim the green and gold jersey, but is hopeful his experience will pay off in the end.

"It's a tough course. There are a lot of guys in good condition who have trained specifically for the race. The Sulzberger brothers [Bernard and Wes] are strong at the moment, as is Simon Gerrans so it's going to be tough."

"Some guys are 20 per cent ahead of me but hopefully my experience, mind and tactics can give me a good result on Sunday."

After the Nationals, Davis will focus on the Santos Tour Down Under where he will aim to win the event for the second time.

"After the Tour Down Under I will look to the spring classics, particularly Milan San-Remo. From there I will concentrate on the Tour de France and finish the season with the World Championships."

