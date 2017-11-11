Daniel Moreno to EF Education First-Drapac

Image 1 of 3 In addition to winning stage 4, Daniel Moreno (Katusha) took over the lead of the points classification (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Natneal Berhane, Daniel Martinez and Sergey Lagutin on stage 14 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 3 Kim Magnusson models the 2018 EF Education First-Drapac team kit (Image credit: Cannondale-Drapac)

Slipstream Sports is taking advantage of its fresh infusion of money from new sponsor EF Education First to bulk up its roster. Young Colombian Daniel Martinez will join the team, and Spanish media says that Daniel Moreno is leaving Movistar to join Jonathan Vaughters' team.

Marca reports that, although no formal announcement has been made, it "can assure that Moreno has already signed his contract and in 2018 will ride his fourteenth season as a professional with the American team."

Although it seemed that Moreno, 36, would re-sign with the Spanish team he joined in 2016, team sources told Marca that the rider decided he needed a change.

Moreno turned pro in 2005 with Relax-Fuenlabrada and has ridden for Caisse d'Epargne, Omega Pharma-Lotto, Katusha and Movistar. A climber, he has won three stages at the Vuelta a Espana, took the overall win in the Vuelta a Burgos in 2012, and has also won the Giro del Piemonte (2011), GP Miguel Indurain (2012) and La Fleche Wallone (2013).

Vaughters confirmed to Cyclingnews that is has signed Martinez, currently with Willier Triestina-Sella Italia. The 21-year-old Colombia who turned pro with the Italian Professional Continental team has made an impressive showing the last two years.

This season alone he finished 4th overall at the Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey and had top ten finishes in Milano-Torino and Tre Valle Varesine. In 2015, riding for Team Colombia, he was eighth overall in the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah.

Vaughters' team has been struck with sponsorship difficulties and changes this season. In August it announced that the team would have to fold if no new title sponsor could be found within two weeks, after one sponsor unexpectedly withdrew. EF Education First leapt into the breach at the last minute and secured the team’s future. Media company Oath, which signed on during the Tour de France, announced this week that it was ending its deal with the team.