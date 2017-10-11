Cyclingnews Reader Poll 2017 now open!

Enter the 2017 Reader Poll for the chance to win a Pinarello Dogma F10 (Image credit: Immediate Media)

It's almost the end of the season, and that means it's time for the annual Cyclingnews Reader Poll, where you get to weigh in with your 2017 highlights while earning the chance to win the new Pinarello Dogma F10 Disk.

Our annual poll invites readers to join us in looking back at the season and pick the riders, teams, races, moments and equipment that have stood out from the pack. Who was the best rider of the year? What was the most exciting race? This is the chance to have your say.

To keep things simple, we'll be asking you to vote from a fixed selection in each category, so the survey should take less than five minutes to complete.

Upon completion, you can leave your details to be entered into a draw to win a top-of-the-range Pinarello Dogma F10 Disk. The bike comes with a full Dura Ace R9120 groupset, disc brakes, and Fulcrum wheels.

Voting is open now and closes at 23:59 (GMT) on Sunday November 12, 2017.

CLICK HERE to vote in the poll and be registered to win.

Thank you for taking the time to enter. While you're here, we would like to introduce you to the Pinarello GAN Series.

GAN RS

The GAN RS is designed for racing and derives directly from the Dogma F8. Its aerodynamic and asymmetric frame maintains the unique style and feel of Pinarello bikes. The Toray T900 carbon fibre frame comes in five different colours and 10 different sizes, with four additional 'easyfit' sizes for women.

GAN S

The GAN S derives from the GAN RS and is designed for performance. The Toray T700 carbon fibre frame comes in the same 'made to measure' range of sizes and in six different colours.

GAN GR Disk (gravel)

The GAN GR Disk is intended for a wide use, from smooth and paved streets to the gravel roads.

Its geometry allows great comfort to the rider, especially on bumpy roads and long distances. At the rear, 'Flexstays' technology is used, with a flat and wide section to have a high absorption of vibrations in the vertical plane and torsional stiffness. The wheel clearance has been widened to fit tires up to 38 mm, while the disc brakes provide optimum braking power and traction on any terrain. The bike comes in four colours and seven sizes.