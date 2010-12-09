Cyclingnews photographer captures best in women's cycling

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

One of Cyclingnews' stable of quality photographers, CJ Farquharson, has launched a 2011 calendar of images detailing the best in women's cycling from this season.

A regular contributor to Cyclingnews, Farquharson's passion for women's cycling is evident and she has chosen her favourite highlights from 2010 that cover major events such as World Cup rounds, the women's Giro, Tour de l'Aude and the Route de France.

For many years Farquharson has travelled around the world, capturing the action of the women's peloton and this is the first time she has composed a calendar showcasing the women's side of the sport. The likes of Ina Teutenberg, Marianne Vos and world champion Giorgia Bronzini are featured amongst its pages.

Copies are in stock now and can be ordered online