Cyclingnews online regional editor required - Australia

Cyclingnews, the world's leading cycling web site, is expanding and is looking for a regional editor based in Sydney, Australia.

The duties for this position will be wide-ranging and involve you in many aspects of the site’s production and operation, as well as the traffic growth, budget control and editorial qualities. You will work closely with and report to the managing editor in the UK and share responsibility for the site within your region and its growth.

The position requires applicants to have a keen interest and thorough knowledge of competitive cycling, as well as editorial or writing experience with excellent English skills. The position will also involve producing reports, results, photos and features from the world of cycling, so fluency in a second language is also an advantage, as is a familiarity with online production techniques, experience in journalism and attention to detail.

The applicants will need to be self-starters as the position involves regular liaison with production editors in all Cyclingnews offices. As Cyclingnews is a 24/7 daily news operation, the position will require regular weekend work. The weekend duties are handled on a rotating shift basis with other production editors, so the applicant must be flexible in their work schedule. However, the majority of work will be done during normal business hours on week-days.

Familiarity with online production applications (a good working knowledge of HTML and Photoshop are important skills) and could also be required to attend major cycling events in each region. Training in online production techniques can be provided to the right applicant, ability to handle the technical processes involved and an ability to communicate are required.

Please send your CV with a covering letter via e-mail to Daniel@cyclingnews.com with "Cyclingnews Australian Editor - " in the subject line. Deadline for applications is August 31, 2013.