Cyclingnews and Bontrager partner to broadcast Hullabaloo in Waterloo

Watch the Hullabaloo in Waterloo live on Cyclingnews on February 20, 2012. (Image credit: Bontrager)

Cyclingnews and Bontrager have partnered to broadcast what has been dubbed the "Hullabaloo in Waterloo" on February 20, 2012; a bicycle drag race pitting the burgeoning talent of Axel Merckx's Bontrager-Livestrong UCI Continental team against Bontrager's Waterloo, Wisconsin-based development and engineering team.

The event, to be live webcasted on Cyclingnews beginning at 4pm US CST will transform Trek Bicycle's office atrium into a sprinter's stadium as it plays host to a spirited Pros vs. Joes competition.

"I'm really looking forward to seeing Madison for the first time," Said Bontrager-Livestrong rider Lawson Craddock. "Oh yeah, and I guess we have to race some old guys at the factory or something."

"Youth will be served? No, youth is going to GET served," replied Bontrager Brand Manager and Hullabaloo promoter Michael Browne.

Watch the blow-by-blow broadcast live on Cyclingnews to witness who will have the fast-twitch fitness to take the title home.