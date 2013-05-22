Cycling Australia dispel safety concerns surrounding Adelaide Tour

Riders climb up the Gorge out of Adelaide. (Image credit: Santos Tour Down Under/Russell Mountford)

Cycling Australia has quashed safety concerns for the upcoming Jarvis Subaru Adelaide Tour and in particular the Patrick Jonker Team Time Trial. Following the news the opening stage would be run on open roads, Cycling Australia has been quick to refute suggestions that riders would be put at risk.

Ben Godkin, head of Marketing and Communications at Cycling Australia reaffirmed to Cyclingnews that "rider safety is of paramount importance". This comes off the back of Cycling Australia's national manager for sport, Sean Muir stating "the minimum NRS standard is that a rolling enclosure needs to be maintained throughout a race on open roads," following the conclusion of the Battle on the Border.

The Patrick Jonker TTT is technically being run without a rolling closure however Godkin detailed the measures that would be in place come race-day and stressed that both the men's and women's National Road Series fields will be kept safe for their 20.9km team effort.

The high-speed Gorge Road course, a feature most years at the Santos Tour Down Under and is technically classed as an "open circuit" but the men's field experienced a similar set-up at the recent FKG Tour of Toowoomba where course officials and roving escorts did their all to ensure the circuit was car-free.

Godkin and Muir provided Cyclingnews with the following list that explains the exact measures that have been put in place for the opening stage and following road race and kermesse.

- The quarry located on the course has been closed for the day at the request of the promoters.

- Signage will be in place on the circuit in the two weeks leading up to and during the TTT advising vehicles of the changed traffic conditions and encouraging them to take an alternate route.

- Traffic management will be diverting traffic both east and west, to prevent them from using the circuit.

- Up to six police moto's and four moto scouts will roving the course ensuring that it is free from traffic.

- 20+ volunteer marshals will be located around the circuit informing local residents that the race is taking place and preventing them from entering the course with their vehicles.

- In a further precaution all riders will be clearly briefed to stay on the left side of the road during the TTT.

"We can also confirm that a full rolling road closure will be in place during Saturday's road race stage, and a closed circuit will be provided during the kermesse on Sunday."

The Adelaide Tour is the fourth round for the men's and the third event for the women's fields in the Subaru National Road Series and kicks-off this Friday with the TTT followed by a road race on Saturday and a final circuit race around Newton on Sunday.