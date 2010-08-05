Cure well prepared for junior worlds time trial

Image 1 of 3 Amy Cure (TAS) collected her second gold medal of the championships in the U19 women's points race (Image credit: Cycling Australia/John Veage) Image 2 of 3 Amy Cure celebrates after winning the U19 women's individual pursuit (Image credit: Cycling Australia/John Veage) Image 3 of 3 Tasmania's Amy Cure during her winning ride (Image credit: Cycling Australia/John Veage)

Australia’s Amy Cure is feeling confident ahead of the UCI Junior Road World Championships, which commence in Offida, Italy on Friday. At just 17 years of age Cure will contest Friday’s time trial event, but the Tasmanian won’t be a member of the squad for Sunday’s road race.

Cure spoke to Cyclingnews after she’d previewed the 15.1 kilometre course on Wednesday. Cure will be joined by Jessica Allen and Sinead Noonan as the three Australian entrants in the junior women’s time trial race.

“Leading up to the championships I have had good preparation in Adelaide at a pre-world’s camp with the track team, as well as doing some training on the road,” she said. “As I went over the time trial today it felt great. I loved the course. Whether it was suited to me or it was adrenalin, I don’t care, it was fast.

“I cannot wait until the race,” she added. “It shall be a very quick time trial and I hope to be right up amongst the top riders.”

After the time trial event Cure’s focus will turn to the UCI Junior Track World Championships which take place in Montichiari, Italy from August 11.

