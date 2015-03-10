Contador confirms he talked to CIRC investigators

Image 1 of 5 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Peter Sagan and Alberto Contador with the Tirreno-Adriatico trophy (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Chris Froome (Team Sky) and Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) shake hands again (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) in the points jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo) has confirmed that he talked to investigators in the Cycling Independent Reform Commission (CIRC). Although his name is not listed in the public domain the rider confirmed at the pre-race press conference at Tirreno-Adriatico that he met face-to-face with the Commission. His name is therefore one of the anonymous riders who talked to the Commission. The only current rider in the peloton to talk to the Commision and have his name listed was Chris Froome (Team Sky).

“It was something interesting to do. In my case, they contacted me, I was happy to have collaborated with them, to work with them, in the sport that I love and have passion for,” Contador said.

“It surprised me yesterday, the headlines about it, as if there had been some sort of something new about the UCI, as if something new came out, when it was in fact all old news. How the UCI acted is an old story, everyone already knows it.”

Contador features in the CIRC report with the UCI scrutinized for their actions after the rider tested positive for Clenbuterol during the 2010 Tour de France. He went onto finish first in Paris but later had his title stripped.

The 228-page report from CIRC made a number of sporting and political recommendations for the UCI to follow and Contador believes that the sport is moving in the right direction.

“I hope that this can help that cycling carries on the way it is going now and that it’s on the good way,” he added.

In contrast to Contador, Tour de France champion Vincenzo Nibali, said that he had not read the report.

“I haven't ready anything about it... I don't know if someone else wants to say something... I haven't read anything, I don’t know what's said in it, I'm not informed.”

A similar response was issued by Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing).

“I didn't read it, I didn't know about it. I can't say much about it, because I didn't read it,” he said. “If you look to the future, it's good, but it's the journalists (media) who need to do the same thing. Maybe I can look at the 200 pages at the end of the season, I haven't had time to yet.”