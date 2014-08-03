Commonwealth Games: Pooley bows out with a second silver medal
English rider happy to help Armitstead claim gold
Emma Pooley (England) signed off on her professional cycling career by helping her teammate Lizzie Armitstead to gold and helping herself to a second silver medal in four days at the Commonwealth Games.
“I was pretty sure that Lizzie had the legs to win, but plans don’t always go to plan. To hang on for silver, for me that was fantastic and unexpected,” an emotional Pooley said after the finish. “It’s a nice way to finish with a medal in your last race. I expected to be worked into the dust and finish last or something. It’s pretty special. Don’t ask me if I’m disappointed, because I’m not.”
