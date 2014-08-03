Commonwealth Games: Pooley bows out with a second silver medal

Image 1 of 3 Lizzie Armitstead flanked by Emma Pooley and Ashleigh Pasio on the podium of the Commonwealth Games women's road race. (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 3 Emma Pooley (England) took silver in the Commonwealth Games time trial (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 3 of 3 Lizzie Armitstead caught and passed England teammate Emma Pooley to win Commonwealth Games gold. (Image credit: AFP)

Emma Pooley (England) signed off on her professional cycling career by helping her teammate Lizzie Armitstead to gold and helping herself to a second silver medal in four days at the Commonwealth Games.

“I was pretty sure that Lizzie had the legs to win, but plans don’t always go to plan. To hang on for silver, for me that was fantastic and unexpected,” an emotional Pooley said after the finish. “It’s a nice way to finish with a medal in your last race. I expected to be worked into the dust and finish last or something. It’s pretty special. Don’t ask me if I’m disappointed, because I’m not.”



