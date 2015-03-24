Coming soon: Live coverage of E3 Harelbeke and Gent-Wevelgem

Image 1 of 5 2014 Gent-Wevelgem podium (L-R): Arnaud Demare (FDJ.fr), John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) and Peter Sagan (Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Tom Boonen warms up with his usual attack at Dwars door Vlaanderen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 The Dwars door Vlaanderen podium: Tyler Farrar, Niki Terpstra and Borut Bozic (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 The E3 Harelbeke peloton speeds down a narrow lane (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) took the E3 Harelbeke by the scruff of its neck (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

A double-header of cobbled races is gearing up for this weekend, and you can follow all of the action live on Cyclingnews on Friday for E3 Harelbeke (March 27) and on Sunday for Gent-Wevelgem (March 29).

The races are part of a shift for the top one-day riders to Northern Europe after the opening Monument, Milan-San Remo, last weekend. The races get progressively more difficult over the course of this week, all building toward the queen of the Belgian Classics: the Tour of Flanders.

Point the browser on your computer or mobile device to live.cyclingnews.com during each race. Cyclingnews' Daniel Benson and Barry Ryan will be on the ground in Belgium, bringing you all the latest news and information from the races.