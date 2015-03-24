Coming soon: Live coverage of E3 Harelbeke and Gent-Wevelgem
Cobbled Classics highlight weekend of racing
A double-header of cobbled races is gearing up for this weekend, and you can follow all of the action live on Cyclingnews on Friday for E3 Harelbeke (March 27) and on Sunday for Gent-Wevelgem (March 29).
The races are part of a shift for the top one-day riders to Northern Europe after the opening Monument, Milan-San Remo, last weekend. The races get progressively more difficult over the course of this week, all building toward the queen of the Belgian Classics: the Tour of Flanders.
Point the browser on your computer or mobile device to live.cyclingnews.com during each race. Cyclingnews' Daniel Benson and Barry Ryan will be on the ground in Belgium, bringing you all the latest news and information from the races.
- E3 Harelbeke, 215.3km begins and ends in Harelbeke,starting at 12:00CET with an expected finish between 16:54 and 17:38CET on March 27.
- Gent-Wevelgem kicks off Daylight Saving Time with 239.1km from Deinze to Wevelgem, starting at 11:20 and ending between 16:51 and 17:24CEST on March 29.
