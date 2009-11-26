Colombia names track World Cup team

Madison teammates Carlos Uran and Juan E. Arango (Image credit: Colombian Cycling Federation / Fedeciclismo Colombia)

The Colombian Cycling Federation selected its track cyclists for round three of the UCI Track World Cup in Cali, Colombia, at the Alcides Nieto Patiño velodrome on December 10-12.

Carlos Ospina, Edwin Avila, Juan E. Arango, Arles Castro, Weimar Roldán, Carlos Urán, Leonardo Narváez, Cristian Tamayo and Fabian Puerta will fill the men's team while the women's team will consist of Milena Salcedo, Lorena Vargas, Elizabeth Agudelo, Natalia Múñoz and Diana Garcìa.

"It's a solid group with experience and youth, and we are ready to defend the title won the previous year," said Jorge Ovidio González, president of the Colombian Federation.

The national team will work under the guidance of vice president Luis Eduer Valenzuela, in Medellin, until December 7 when the riders will move to the capital.

