CNP Orbea Mountain Bike Team presented

Darren Alexander, Oli Holmes, John Whittington, Cameron Balfour and Matt Sumpton (Image credit: CNP Orbea Mountain Bike Race)

On a snowy, foggy weekend in the heart of the Peak District the new CNP Orbea Mountain Bike Race team held its launch. Riders were invited to the team headquarters in the United Kingdom, getting a chance to meet and catch up.

The team includes Darren Alexander, Oli Holmes, John Whittington, Cameron Balfour, Matt Sumpton and Roy Hunt, and it will contest all the British Mountain Bike Series events with Whittington and Holmes competing among the elites, Sumpton among the juniors and Alexander among the masters. Balfour will race in the youth category while Hunt, the only rider who missed the official launch, will race marathon events and the Nutcracker Series.

Strong performances at the National Championships and the Bontrager 24-12 are two other key goals. In addition to the major events, riders will make appearances at the Southern XC, Midlands XC and Scottish XC rounds.

The team will race on Orbea Almas.

CNP Orbea Mountain Bike Team for 2011

Darren Alexander

Cameron Balfour

Oli Holmes

Roy Hunt

Matt Sumpton

John Whittington