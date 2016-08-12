Clement Chevrier signs for AG2R-La Mondiale

Clément Chevrier (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

AG2R-La Mondiale have continued to raid the stocks of the disbanding IAM Cycling team, adding Clément Chevrier to its squad on a two-deal deal. The Frenchman will join current teammates Oliver Naesen, Mathias Frank and Sondre Holst Enger at the French team next year.

"I spent three years inside AG2R-La Mondiale Team Development (Chambéry Cyclisme Formation) which is really close to the professional team. Many people of the team, riders and staff members included, are already my friends," said Chevrier in a release from the team.

Chevrier added that he believes his characteristics will be better suited to AG2R-La Mondiale's approach to racing and is relishing the upcoming opportunity.

"My experience with IAM Cycling team was rewarding because they gave me the opportunity to discover the UCI World Tour. However, I am an offensive rider and the attacking style of AG2R-La Mondiale Pro Cycling Team fits better my abilities to go for my chances. That is why I want to seize the opportunity to ride for them," he added.

Having ridden as a stagiare with Trek Factory Racing in 2014, Chevrier turned professional with IAM Cycling in 2015 and was selected for the Giro d'Italia, finishing in 69th place. He is yet to start a second grand tour and is currently racing the Tour de l'Ain.

Team manager Vincent Lavenu expressed his delight with Chevrier re-joining the team and is looking forward to seeing him develop under his tutelage.

"Clément is someone who perfectly knows our professional structure. He studied inside AG2R LA MONDIALE Team Developement (Chambéry Cyclisme Formation) before riding for IAM cycling team," said Lavenu. "In other words, he is just like family. In addition, he has the proper cycling skills to make the difference in the most challenging races."

