Chloe Woodruff signs with Stan's NoTubes Cyclo-cross Team

Image 1 of 3 Chloe Woodruff leads the women's race (Image credit: Greg Greene / Brian Leddy Photography) Image 2 of 3 Chloe Woodruff (Backcountry.com) wins the women's race (Image credit: Greg Greene / Brian Leddy Photography) Image 3 of 3 Chloe Woodruff (United States) (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)

The Stan's NoTubes Cyclo-cross Team has signed Chloe Woodruff for the 2014-2015 cyclo-cross season.

"It's a great opportunity to race ‘cross for Stan's NoTubes. I couldn't be happier. I'm rolling off the fitness from the mountain bike season," said Woodruff. "I'm on peak form from Mountain Bike Worlds."

Woodruff will race several weekends of ‘cross this season. She kicked off her 'cross season with a third place at the Colorado Cross Classic on Saturday and a sixth place at the Boulder Cup on Sunday.

The 27-year-old, who lives in Prescott, Arizona, is looking forward to doing some East Coast cyclo-cross, too.

"I wanted to try a few races out east because I've had very little opportunity to race there," said Woodruff. "I'm hoping for a true, muddy, East Coast cross race, which will be a challenge for me."

Woodruff will also race in Gloucester and Rochester, and she is planning on doing the U.S. cyclo-cross Nationals in Austin, Texas. She was ninth at nationals in 2013.

"I've dabbled in ‘cross, but I've never committed to much of a schedule," said Woodruff. "This is my first time laying out a schedule for ‘cross. I did a block of racing in 2011 that was my first time doing much ‘cross. It was eye opening. cyclo-cross is a lot of work equipment-wise and with the weather."

Woodruff is hoping that the UCI points she earned at last year's races will help her to some better starting spots at this year's events, but most importantly, she's looking forward to just racing her bike.

"It's important for me to mix it up. It's made me a stronger mountain biker to do some ‘cross, and I think racing mountain bikes makes me suited for ‘cross."

Stan's NoTubes Managing Sponsorship/Demo/Events Coordinator Rich O'Neil said, "We're excited to have Chloe join us for this ‘cross season. She's a fantastic rider and a wonderful addition to our Stan's NoTubes cyclo-cross Team."

The Stan's NoTubes cyclo-cross Team will also race the Rapha Super Cross, the Canadian National Championships, the Deschutes Brewery Cup and the U.S. National Championships.

Stan's NoTubes Elite Cyclo-cross Team for 2014-2015: Chloe Woodruff, Jake Wells, Mical Dyck, Kenny Wehn.