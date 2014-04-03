Champion Systems Razor Carbon clothing - first look

Image 1 of 8 Champion Systems' new Razor Carbon kit (Image credit: David Rome / Future Publishing) Image 2 of 8 Champ-Sys has completely redesigned its leg grippers, now using a more comfortable laser-cut leg band (Image credit: David Rome / Future Publishing) Image 3 of 8 Mesh panels down the front of the shorts add extra ventilation (Image credit: David Rome / Future Publishing) Image 4 of 8 The Razor Carbon jersey uses a range of technical fabrics in its construction (Image credit: David Rome / Future Publishing) Image 5 of 8 The front panel of the Razor Carbon Jersey is made with CS Dimple fabric. This lightweight fabric is tight-fitting and should breathe well (Image credit: David Rome / Future Publishing) Image 6 of 8 Carbon fibres are visible on the sleeves (Image credit: David Rome / Future Publishing) Image 7 of 8 Silicon grippers should keep the jersey in place (Image credit: David Rome / Future Publishing) Image 8 of 8 The new Razor Carbon kit is extremely lightweight and should excel during the summer heat – just watch that sunburn (Image credit: David Rome / Future Publishing)

The Razor Carbon jersey and bibs are part of a new top-end summer line from custom clothing specialist Champion System; a result of working with sponsored WorldTour team Lampre-Merida and world champion Rui Costa.

Most noticeable with the new jersey and bibs is the variety of fabrics used throughout. Our World Champion replica sample uses four fabrics in the jersey and three in the shorts – not including the chamois.

The Razor Carbon jersey features CS Carbon Lycra fabric sleeves. “This fabric is highly breathable and offers slight compression for a tight-fit ‘euro’ look,” Champ-Sys' marketing and communications representative Alison Lovat told BikeRadar.

The Razor Carbon jersey uses a range of technical fabrics in its construction

Extremely lightweight CS Dimple material on the front panel of the jersey is quite stretchy, and looks as if it will provide excellent ventilation. Heavily ventilated CS TechMesh is used under the arms, while the back is made from CS AirLite – which provides a claimed SPF 50+ sun protection.

The use of rigid fabric for the back of the jersey means it should resist sagging or bouncing, even with the pockets heavily loaded. At the end of the sleeves and underneath the pockets, silicone grippers are used to help prevent the jersey from bunching.

Champ-Sys has completely redesigned its leg grippers, now using a more comfortable laser-cut leg band

At the legs, Champ-Sys has done away with traditional elastic grippers, and replaced them with separate laser-cut CS Carbon fabric leg bands. A small mesh panel on the front of the shorts may make for an interesting tan line, but will provide additional ventilation. The bibs also feature a double back panel (for privacy and durability), flatlock stitching and a choice of race or endurance chamois – something that depends on whether you prefer a thick or thin pad.

Prices start at AU$159/US$118 (£TBC) for the jersey and AU$189/US$108/£99.95 for the bibs; both are available in men's and women's cuts. Champ Sys accepts custom orders as small as 10 mixed items (five jerseys plus five bibs, for example) .