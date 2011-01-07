Cardoso looks to repeat stage win Down Under

Image 1 of 2 Portugal's Manuel Cardoso (Footon-Servetto) crashed heavily in the prologue but managed to finish. (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 2 of 2 Manuel Cardoso (Footon Servetto) takes his first ProTour win (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Manuel Cardoso hopes to repeat his success at the Tour Down Under when he makes his debut for Team RadioShack later this month. The Portuguese rider won the fourth stage of the Australian race last year.

Unfortunately it turned out to be the only victory for him at Footon-Servetto last season. “2010 was a year of bad crashes which prevented me from riding regularly,” he said, according to Biciciclismo.com The worst was a crash on the wet roads in the Tour de France prologue in Rotterdam that left him with a broken jaw and shoulder blade.

Not surprisingly, after the series of crashes and injuries, “I lost confidence on the bike, but I guess after two or three of riding again I feel as safe as ever.”

He worked in the gym up until December when he got back on the bike, with “good feelings. This winter I have had not had any problems, didn't have a cold and will arrive Down Under in good shape.”

His spring race programme also includes Milan-San Remo, Three Days of de Panne, Tour of Flanders, Tour de Romandie and the Giro d'Italia.