Trek to supply bikes to new Luxembourg team

Image 1 of 2 Andy Schleck had Contador on the ropes (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 2 Radioshack team leader Lance Armstrong, of course, gets his own custom rig. (Image credit: James Huang)

Trek has confirmed it will supply bikes to the new Luxembourg team that will be captained by Frank and Andy Schleck in 2011.

Trek will provide frames, wheels and give technical advice on components, bike fit and sizing. The bikes will be equipped with Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 electronic drive trains and brakes. Trek made the announcement at the Eurobike show and revealed that the team will also use new Bontrager helmets.

The US-based company confirmed that it will continue to sponsor Lance Armstrong’s RadioShack team in 2011, giving it two major teams in the professional peloton.

Fränk and Andy Schleck currently use Specialized bikes at the Saxo Bank team but Tour de France winner Alberto Contador will replace them at the Danish team in 2011.

"We looked at a number of equipment suppliers, but our goals are to win the Tour de France and be the number 1 team in the world. Trek has the best equipment, along with more experience and expertise to help make that happen," directeur sportif Kim Andersen said in a statement.

Team General Manager Brian Nygaard said: "We know Trek can help us go faster. Their expertise in aerodynamics and performance can make an appreciable difference in results. It is the right move to help the Schlecks and the whole team."

John Burke, the president of Trek, said: "We have had great success at the Tour de France over the past decade, and this new team will help continue that legacy. This is the right team for Trek to partner with in Europe. From day one we realized that this team is full of Trek guys."

The Luxembourg team has yet to unveil its main sponsors but is in the process of applying for a ProTour licence for 2011 and has reportedly agreed terms with 20 riders for 2011, including the Schleck brothers, Joost Posthuma, Jakob Fuglsang, Jens Voigt, Dominic Klemme, Linus Gerdemann and Stuart O'Grady.