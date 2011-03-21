Cancellara considers skipping Worlds time trial and aim for the road

Image 1 of 3 Runner-up Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) at the finish in San Remo. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Runner-up Fabian Cancellara congratulates Milan-San Remo winner Matt Goss. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Matt Goss (HTC - Highroad) denied Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) a second Milan-San Remo victory. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Fabian Cancellara is obsessed with winning the Worlds road title this September in Copenhagen. The Swiss rider has won the time trial title four times, but is considering not riding that race this year in order to concentrate on the road title.

"I just turned thirty,” he told Het Nieuwsblad. “Basically I have five years to win a gold medal.”

The Leopard Trek rider continued, “I definitely want to fill this gap. I shudder at the thought that I could end my career without having ridden a season in the rainbow jersey.”

In order to accomplish that, he is willing to sacrifice the time trial, because it “costs energy” which could be better used a few days later in the road race.

Disappointment in San Remo

Cancellara had hoped to repeat his 2008 victory on Saturday in Milan–San Remo, although he knew it would be virtually impossible to repeat that successful attack. He was obviously disappointed with his second place behind winner Matthew Goss of HTC-Highroad.

“I was here to win," Cancellara said on the team's website. "The team rode really well, and I tried to finish that off, but I didn't succeed. I even tried go alone but everyone was on my wheel.

“In the end, I did one of the best sprints of my life but Goss was unbeatable."