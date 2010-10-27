Cancellara claims Vélo d'Or

Image 1 of 5 Fabian Cancellara smiles on the podium (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 2 of 5 Oh, you guys: Fabian Cancellara was clearly enjoying the moment as he raised his fourth gold in the elite men’s time trial. That Aussie victory broke his tie with Australia’s Michael Rogers, making Cancellara the most winningest rider in the elite men’s time trial. (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 3 of 5 Fabian Cancellara (Switzerland) in full flight on the road to Geelong (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Thomas Voeckler (BBox-Bouygues Telecom) wins the GP Quebec (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Criterium winner Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Reigning Olympic and world time trial champion Fabian Cancellara has received cycling's highest honour, the Vélo d'Or, after a season that saw him win both the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix plus a record fourth world title in Geelong, Australia.

Awarded to the world's best rider according to French magazine Vélo, the Vélo d'Or has been won for the past three years by Alberto Contador and was won a record of five times by American Lance Armstrong between 1999 and 2004.

The 29-year-old is the second Swiss rider to win the prestigious trophy, with Tony Rominger claiming it in 1994. It's the equivalent of football's Balon d'Or, awarded to the world's best in that sport each year and in 2010 Cancellara earned the title by taking the aforementioned northern Classics, plus two stages at this year's Tour de France where he helped teammate Andy Schleck to second overall.

In Australia he rode to a dominant time trial victory to secure his fourth world crown, a record for any rider, and securing the undisputed title of world's best rider against the clock.

Voeckler wins Vélo d'or français, Andy Schleck wins Vélo d'or espoirs

Thomas Voeckler (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) won the Vélo d'Or français, reserved for French riders, ahead of Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) and track sprinter Grégory Baugé, who won the prize in 2009. Voeckler win the French national title, a stage at the Tour de France and the GP de Quebec one-day race in Canada. He described the 2010 season as his best ever.

Andy Schleck won the Vélo d'or Espoirs award for the best under 25 rider. Vuelta Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) was second and Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) was third.

Vélo d'or Vélo:

1. Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) 63 points

2. Alberto Contador (Astana) 42 points

3. Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) 34 points

Vélo d'or français:

1. Thomas Voeckler (BBox) 109 points

2. Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) 90 points

3. Grégory Baugé (Créteil) 56 points

Vélo d'or espoirs:

1. Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) 55 points

2. Vicenzo Nibali (Liquigas) 44 points

3. Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) 40 points

Previous Velo d'Or winners:

1992: Miguel Indurain

1993: Miguel Indurain

1994: Tony Rominger

1995: Laurent Jalabert

1996: Johan Museeuw

1997: Jan Ullrich

1998: Marco Pantani

1999: Lance Armstrong

2000: Lance Armstrong

2001: Lance Armstrong

2002: Mario Cipollini

2003: Lance Armstrong

2004: Lance Armstrong

2005: Tom Boonen

2006: Paolo Bettini

2007: Alberto Contador

2008: Alberto Contador

2009: Alberto Contador