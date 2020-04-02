Cancellara and the Tour of Flanders: Spartacus recalls his trio of wins - Video

Fabian Cancellara is one of just six riders to have won the Tour of Flanders three times since the cycling Monument's first edition in 1913, taking victory there in 2010, 2013 and 2014.

In this video from the race organisers, Flanders Classics, the Swiss rider – known affectionately as 'Spartacus' – talks about his trio of wins in one of cycling's most prestigious races, and especially his first win in 2010 when he beat two-time winner Tom Boonen with a devastating attack on the climb of the Muur van Geraardsbergen.

Cancellara also remembers the crowds, the tension in the fresh morning air, and what it felt like entering "the arena" before the "mission."