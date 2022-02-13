Campenaerts breaks Pogacar's Strava record on Coll de Rates
By Patrick Fletcher published
'I absolutely do not want to think or say that I am a good climber' says Hour Record holder
Tadej Pogačar caused a stir when he stormed up the Coll de Rates in south east Spain earlier this year and set the fastest time recorded on Strava. Just a few weeks later, it has been broken, and by a rider not known for his climbing: Victor Campenaerts.
Pogačar's display has perhaps been put into better context by Campenaerts, but the Belgian has underlined his own form as he continues his sea-level altitude camp on the outskirts of Denia.
The Lotto Soudal rider is preparing for the Classics with a long stay the Snycrosfera hotel founded by former pro Alexandr Kolobnev, which has rooms where the atmospheric pressure can be adjusted to simulate the oxygen levels of high altitude.
In between nights spent at 2000 metres and above, he's training hard at sea level, while testing himself on some of the inland climbs in the region, with Coll de Rates one of the well-known training efforts.
Pogačar notably took the Strava 'KOM' record when he raced young teammate Juan Ayuso up there in a friendly but competitive contest on January 9, setting a time of 24:50 for the full 9.71km version of the climb.
Campenaerts, however, came along at the weekend and knocked 13 seconds out of it. According to his Strava file, he had an average power output of 413 watts and a heart rate of 192bpm as he averaged 23.7km/h up the 6.6 per cent gradient.
"During the climb I went full throttle. When I got to the top, our doctor said I looked more tirsd than after my world Hour Record," Campenaerts said, according to Het Laatste Nieuws.
However, he was keen to point out that not too many conclusions should be drawn from a single effort on Strava.
"I absolutely do not want to think or say that I am a good climber, let alone a stage racer," he said.
"I analyzed Tadej's effort well and he lost a lot of time on a gravel strip, which he probably didn't know well. There I made the difference and on the steep sections uphill I held up well. I am sure that if Tadej wants, he can certainly take that KOM back, but for a good junior or newbie this will be impossible.
"What's the point of this KOM? Not much. My trainer told me to do 20 kilometers 'all out' twice and then I chose that climb for the second part of the exercise. I had a good time and know that I am in good shape for the Opening Weekend. And the most important thing is that tonight I will go to sleep with a blissful feeling. The mental front is excellent."
Deputy Editor - Europe. Patrick is an NCTJ-trained journalist who has seven years’ experience covering professional cycling. He has a modern languages degree from Durham University and has been able to put it to some use in what is a multi-lingual sport, with a particular focus on French and Spanish-speaking riders. After joining Cyclingnews as a staff writer on the back of work experience, Patrick became Features Editor in 2018 and oversaw significant growth in the site’s long-form and in-depth output. Since 2021 he has been Deputy Editor - Europe, taking more responsibility for the site’s content as a whole, while still writing and - despite a pandemic-induced hiatus - travelling to races around the world. Away from cycling, Patrick spends most of his time playing or watching other forms of sport - football, tennis, trail running, darts, to name a few, but he draws the line at rugby.
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.