Byberg's bike stolen

Lene Byberg's Specialized Fate was stolen in Val di Sole, Italy. (Image credit: Specialized)

A thief nabbed Lene Byberg's mountain bike this past weekend at the World Cup in Val di Sole, Italy. Byberg, who competes for Specialized Racing, was riding a 29er S-Works Fate, one of only five ever produced.

The bike was stolen from a supermarket in Commezzadura on Friday, August 19. Byberg opted not to race the World Cup cross country on Saturday, although she cited tired legs and the need to fully recover before the world championships as the reason rather than her missing bike.

The theft comes one weekend after another incident at the previous World Cup in the Czech Republic. The mountain bike of Sam Schultz (Subaru-Trek) was stolen from his hotel room while he was in the shower, although he was somewhat more fortunate as Czech police found his bike on the street not far from the hotel the next day.