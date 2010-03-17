Bryne Grand Prix added to UCI women's calendar

Norway's neighbor Sweden hosts the Open de Suède Vargarda World Cup. (Image credit: WomensCycling.net)

A new UCI race for women has been added to the international calendar. The Bryne Grand Prix, set to take place in Norway on August 21, 2010, will be the first UCI-sanctioned women's race to take place in that country in 20 years.

The country also launched its first UCI women's team this year, Team Hitec Products, making two major milestones for women's cycling in Norway, but the ambitions do not stop there.

"The ambition of the organisation committee of the Bryne Grand Prix is to reach to the World Cup-level for women in the future," said Karl Lima, manager of Team Hitec Products. "The organiser, Bryne CK would like to express our appreciation to the International Cycling Union (UCI) and the Norwegian Cycling Union (NCF). Without the combined powers of all parties involved the birth of the Bryne Grand Prix would not have been possible."

The race will take place outside Bryne, which is just south of Stavanger on the Norwegian west coast. The circuit will consist of a 22km loop covered 6 times in the UCI 1.2 classified event. The date currently overlaps with the GP de Plouay-Bretagne World Cup.