Bruseghin abandons Giro

Image 1 of 2 Marzio Bruseghin suffered the same embarrassment as Ted King did on stage 2. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 2 Marzio Bruseghin got a little cheeky on stage 3. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Marzio Bruseghin (Caisse d'Epargne) abandoned the Giro d'Italia on Saturday due to injuries resulting from a spate of crashes at the race.

The Italian experienced a torrid first week at the Giro, crashing in the opening days of the race and injuring his knee, ribs and hip.

The 35 year-old came into the race as captain of the Caisse d'Epargne squad and had high hopes of emulating his third place finish overall from 2008.

Prior to his withdrawal from this year's race, he had been sitting in 167th position on the general classification, 26:18 down on maglia rosa Vincenzo Nibali (Liqugas-Doimo).

On Friday, he lost almost 15 minutes to the major favourites on stage six into Marina di Carrara.

David Arroyo is currently Caisse d'Epargne's best placed rider at the 2010 Giro. The Spaniard sits 25th overall, 3:43 behind Nibali.

