British Cycling announces team for cyclo-cross Worlds
Field and Wyman to lead 14-rider squad
British Cycling named the riders who will represent Great Britain at the UCI Cyclo-Cross World Championships taking place in Hoogerheide, Netherlands on February 1-2.
Current elite national champions Ian Field and Helen Wyman will lead the team of 14 British riders which also includes recently crowned junior national champion Thomas Craig.
Team manager Phil Dixon said, "We're heading out to Hoogerheide with a squad of riders, the majority of whom have raced cyclo-cross internationally this season - in the younger categories, this is something we have introduced this year for the Great Britain Cyclo-Cross Development Programme, and it will be interesting to see how this sets them up at the Worlds.
"We have some real experience in the riders selected for the elite races, and the elite women remain at the top of the world ranking for the second year running. In particular Helen Wyman is coming into form after her early season win in the European season.
"Overall, I believe we have some exciting prospects for this year's world championships and the team are looking forward to racing at the event."
Elite men
Ian Field
Dave Fletcher
Elite women
Gabriella Durrin
Nikki Harris
Hannah Payton
Helen Wyman
U23 men
Jack Clarkson
Steven James
Adam Martin
Ben Sumner
Junior men
Thomas Craig
Sean Dunlea
Dylan Keerfoot-Robson
Jack Ravenscroft
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy