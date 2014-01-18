British Cycling announces team for cyclo-cross Worlds

Image 1 of 2 European champion Helen Wyman (Kona) would finish 10th in the Heusden-Zolder World Cup round (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 2 of 2 British champion Ian Field (Hargroves Cycles) (Image credit: Photopress.be)

British Cycling named the riders who will represent Great Britain at the UCI Cyclo-Cross World Championships taking place in Hoogerheide, Netherlands on February 1-2.

Current elite national champions Ian Field and Helen Wyman will lead the team of 14 British riders which also includes recently crowned junior national champion Thomas Craig.

Team manager Phil Dixon said, "We're heading out to Hoogerheide with a squad of riders, the majority of whom have raced cyclo-cross internationally this season - in the younger categories, this is something we have introduced this year for the Great Britain Cyclo-Cross Development Programme, and it will be interesting to see how this sets them up at the Worlds.

"We have some real experience in the riders selected for the elite races, and the elite women remain at the top of the world ranking for the second year running. In particular Helen Wyman is coming into form after her early season win in the European season.

"Overall, I believe we have some exciting prospects for this year's world championships and the team are looking forward to racing at the event."

Elite men

Ian Field

Dave Fletcher

Elite women

Gabriella Durrin

Nikki Harris

Hannah Payton

Helen Wyman

U23 men

Jack Clarkson

Steven James

Adam Martin

Ben Sumner

Junior men

Thomas Craig

Sean Dunlea

Dylan Keerfoot-Robson

Jack Ravenscroft