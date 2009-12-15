Break the Cycle premiers in Belfast

Image 1 of 10 Theatre goers enjoyed seeing their favorite Irish trails and riders on the big screen. (Image credit: Break the Cycle film) Image 2 of 10 Break the Cycle is available on DVD (Image credit: Break the Cycle film) Image 3 of 10 A rider (Image credit: Break the Cycle film) Image 4 of 10 A rider catches air during a shoot. (Image credit: Break the Cycle film) Image 5 of 10 A happy Jos van Emden at the podium in Sittard - Geleen (Image credit: Break the Cycle film) Image 6 of 10 Two downhillers take in the Irish scenery. (Image credit: Break the Cycle film) Image 7 of 10 A rider prepares for a Break the Cycle shoot. (Image credit: Break the Cycle film) Image 8 of 10 The film makers. (Image credit: Break the Cycle film) Image 9 of 10 Masks were among some of the garb donned for the event. (Image credit: Break the Cycle film) Image 10 of 10 Break the Cycle drew plenty of people to its premier. (Image credit: Break the Cycle film)

Mountain bike enthusiasts from all over Ireland showed up at the Movie House cinema this weekend in Belfast for the world premier of Break the Cycle, a film about Irish downhilling produced by Irish downhiller Andy Yoong.

The dress code was black tie, but the downhillers interpreted that in their own way, showing up with everything from monocles to gimp masks being worn on the night. Attendees enjoyed a pre-viewing reception and an after-party which included a pillow fight that got a bit out of hand.

Break the Cycle is film that gives an insight into 10 of Ireland's best downhill riders and how they break the cycle of every day life through their love for bikes. Ireland is relatively unknown in the downhill scene; therefore the film shows the scenery and trails to be found around the Island.

Featured riders include current Irish Downhill Champion Ben Reid, Redbull Rampage and Masters World Champion podium rider Glyn O'Brien, Women's Masters World Championships silver medallist Meave Baxter, Irish National Points Series Champion Colin Ross, Irish team members Dan and Gerard Wolfe, 021 Racing riders Tom Power and Greg O'Keefe, and up and coming riders Jamie McCullough, and Ewan Doherty.

The film also features music Irish bands such as The Frames, Joe Echo, and Rigger.

To view a trailer, visit http://www.vimeo.com/2333560. For more information on the film or to order the DVD, visit www.breakthecyclefilm.com