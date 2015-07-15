Brailsford bullish after Team Sky dominate on the opening Tour de France mountain stage

Image 1 of 6 David Brailsford meets the press (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 6 Chris Froome drops all of his GC rivals on the way to the stage 10 finish. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 6 Team Sky's Dave Brailsford during the rest day (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 6 Chris Froome drops all of his GC rivals on the way to the stage 10 finish. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 6 Chris Froome earhed polka dots with his performance. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 6 of 6 Chris Froome rides away from Nairo Quintana and Chris Froome. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Team manager Dave Brailsford celebrated Team Sky’s dominant performance on the opening mountain stage of the Tour de France by heading to the podium to celebrate with Chris Froome, even taking a selfie of himself with Chris Froome on the podium in the yellow jersey.

Brailsford followed the stage from the Team Sky bus parked beyond the finish area at the top of the 15km climb to La-Pierre-Saint-Martin. He watched as his riders executed a clearly designed team strategy to set up Froome, so that he could power away in the final five kilometres of the climb. The British team manager also enjoyed seeing Richie Porte edge past Nairo Quintana to finish second, and Geraint Thomas’ impressive fifth place after doing so much work for Froome on the climb.



