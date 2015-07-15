Brailsford bullish after Team Sky dominate on the opening Tour de France mountain stage
Team manager refuses to talk about data hacking despite launching the accusations
Team manager Dave Brailsford celebrated Team Sky’s dominant performance on the opening mountain stage of the Tour de France by heading to the podium to celebrate with Chris Froome, even taking a selfie of himself with Chris Froome on the podium in the yellow jersey.
Brailsford followed the stage from the Team Sky bus parked beyond the finish area at the top of the 15km climb to La-Pierre-Saint-Martin. He watched as his riders executed a clearly designed team strategy to set up Froome, so that he could power away in the final five kilometres of the climb. The British team manager also enjoyed seeing Richie Porte edge past Nairo Quintana to finish second, and Geraint Thomas’ impressive fifth place after doing so much work for Froome on the climb.
